PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop

Thai oil company unveils three-initiative strategy to reduce spending

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
58 2 minutes read
PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop
Photo courtesy of Motorist Thailand

National oil and gas company PTT Plc is preparing to tackle US tariffs and a decline in global oil prices by cutting costs and enhancing operational efficiency to improve profitability. The company is also facing challenges in the petrochemical and oil refining sectors.

PTT’s strategy includes three initiatives: Axis to reduce spending, D1 to foster asset synergy within the PTT Group and eliminate unnecessary costs, and Mission X to drive profit growth.

Under the Axis plan, PTT aims to maintain adequate cash reserves by cutting expenses by 11 billion baht annually from its subsidiaries between 2025 and 2029. Kongkrapan Intarajang, president and chief executive of PTT, stated that digital transformation will play a key role in supporting these efforts.

PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop | News by Thaiger
Photo of Kongkrapan Intarajang courtesy of Energy News Centre

The D1 initiative focuses on the synergy of both physical and human assets to save 3 billion baht annually. Meanwhile, Mission X aims to boost operational efficiency and increase earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to 30 billion baht a year between 2025 and 2027.

Related Articles

Asset monetisation is also being considered to enhance earnings, with the company planning to sell parts of its assets and promote those with growth potential.

To date, PTT has generated 8 billion baht from asset monetisation and has set a target of 15 billion baht.

PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Nikkei Asia

According to Thai Oil Plc, Thailand’s largest oil refinery by volume, global crude oil prices are expected to decline due to US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, which has reignited trade tensions impacting international trade. Dubai crude oil reference prices closed at US$63.96 (nearly 2,100 baht) per barrel on Tuesday, May 20.

The trade policy from Washington is anticipated to slow economic growth, reducing demand for refined oil products like diesel and fuel oil in the industrial sector, said Nuttapol Nopparatwong, Vice President for Commercial Planning at Thai Oil. Despite the falling global oil prices, gross refinery margins (GRMs) are projected to improve from the first quarter of this year, reported Bangkok Post.

GRM, the difference between crude oil and refined oil prices, is a key indicator of refinery profitability. Nuttapol expects the average GRM to rise from US$3.5 per barrel in the first quarter, owing to a reduced supply of refined oil as refineries in the US and Europe close due to ageing facilities or financial difficulties.

Furthermore, an increase in commercial flights is anticipated to boost GRMs. Consumption of jet fuel and gasoline is predicted to rise between July and August, which is typically the travel season.

Latest Thailand News
Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok Bangkok News

Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok

5 seconds ago
PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop Business News

PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop

7 minutes ago
Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs Crime News

Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs

11 minutes ago
&#8216;Little Moscow&#8217; boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy Phuket News

‘Little Moscow’ boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy

17 minutes ago
2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering Thailand News

2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering

25 minutes ago
Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok Bangkok News

Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok

32 minutes ago
Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket Phuket News

Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket

43 minutes ago
Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video) Thailand News

Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video)

49 minutes ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA inspires F&#038;B leaders to foster change Events

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA inspires F&B leaders to foster change

1 hour ago
Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang

1 hour ago
Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop Pattaya News

Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop

1 hour ago
Teacher dies in Nonthaburi motorcycle accident Road deaths

Teacher dies in Nonthaburi motorcycle accident

1 hour ago
Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider Phuket News

Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider

2 hours ago
Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road Bangkok News

Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road

2 hours ago
Officer&#8217;s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok Crime News

Officer’s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok

2 hours ago
Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown Phuket News

Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown

2 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz bus shakes hands with THACO for assembly alliance Automotive

Mercedes-Benz bus shakes hands with THACO for assembly alliance

2 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck

2 hours ago
Thai airports to boost services for elderly and disabled passengers Thailand News

Thai airports to boost services for elderly and disabled passengers

2 hours ago
Koh Pha Ngan bus driver steals Romanian tourist&#8217;s credit card Crime News

Koh Pha Ngan bus driver steals Romanian tourist’s credit card

3 hours ago
No sex on the beach: Cops go nuts for ‘coconut tree’ sex workers Pattaya News

No sex on the beach: Cops go nuts for ‘coconut tree’ sex workers

4 hours ago
Ranger surrenders after shooting colleague in Pattani South Thailand News

Ranger surrenders after shooting colleague in Pattani

4 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s Pride Celebration 2025 boosts rainbow tourism economy Business News

Thailand’s Pride Celebration 2025 boosts rainbow tourism economy

4 hours ago
Lost in DOMLAND: Reclaiming your playful spirit Events

Lost in DOMLAND: Reclaiming your playful spirit

4 hours ago
Foreign tourist flees angry mob after violating Krabi national park rules Krabi News

Foreign tourist flees angry mob after violating Krabi national park rules

4 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
58 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand&#8217;s tourist trade rocked by tariff-ic blow

Thailand’s tourist trade rocked by tariff-ic blow

7 days ago
Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war

Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war

1 week ago
Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility

Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility

2 weeks ago
Fuel shock: Thailand hikes petrol and diesel tax as oil prices drop

Fuel shock: Thailand hikes petrol and diesel tax as oil prices drop

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x