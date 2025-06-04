Thailand video news | Economic woes could undermine Thai coalition’s stability, Wild elephant ransacks Thai shop for snacks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcfBnb1v5x0

Today we’ll be talking about some wild animals running amok, a tourist getting KO’d after assaulting a woman in Phuket, and a little later a urinating Thai man’s rejected bribe landing him in hot water in Singapore.

Phuket’s Tiger Kingdom has denied claims that a tourist was attacked by a tiger at their Kathu facility, blaming false reports and clarifying the incident occurred in Si Racha, Chon Buri. A viral (now-deleted) video showed a tiger lunging at a man during a selfie attempt, prompting outrage and a call from PETA to end tourist interactions with captive tigers. PETA accused Tiger Kingdom of animal cruelty and coercion, but the company insists their animals are well cared for, not restrained, and interactions are overseen by trained handlers. They condemned the misinformation as damaging to their reputation.

A wild elephant from Khao Yai National Park caused a stir in Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima, after wandering into a local shop near the park on June 2. The elephant, named Plai Biang Lek, damaged shelves while searching for food but caused no injuries. The shop owner and a customer quickly fled and alerted park rangers, who managed to guide the elephant back to the forest after about 10 minutes. The shop sustained over 1,000 baht in damage. The owner noted it could have been much worse.

Two intoxicated tourists were knocked unconscious on Phuket’s Bangla Road after allegedly assaulting a local Thai woman. The June 2 incident, caught on video and widely shared online, shows a group of Thai men intervening and violently confronting the tourists. Bystanders supported the action, though some criticised the violence, urging legal procedures instead. The video sparked debate across social media. Police have yet to comment on possible charges or reveal the identities of those involved.

Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers are protesting a new 2,000 baht fine for not wearing helmets, calling it unaffordable amid economic hardship. Enforced from June 1, the law fines both riders and passengers, with drivers liable for passengers without helmets—doubling the penalty to 4,000 baht. While Bangkok has seen smoother implementation, Pattaya drivers say tourists often refuse shared helmets. Drivers argue for a reduced fine and better public awareness, warning that the current penalties threaten livelihoods more than they improve safety.

While Thailand’s coalition government—Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai—remains politically united, scholar Kiatanantha Lounkaew warns economic stagnation could threaten their future. With two years left in office, a lack of progress may erode public confidence. Key structural issues include upskilling 15 million workers, enhancing SME competitiveness, modernising agriculture, and defining future industries like EVs, health tourism, and international education. Without urgent economic reform, Kiatanantha cautions the coalition risks collapse and long-term national setbacks.

Phuket Port is set for a major transformation into a dual-purpose cruise and cargo hub, with a 30-year lease now open for investor bids. The project, led by Thailand’s Treasury Department, aims to boost the Andaman maritime economy by expanding capacity to handle large cruise ships and revive cargo operations. Planned upgrades include extending the pier, deepening the channel, and installing modern port infrastructure. Deputy Finance Minister Phaophum Rojanasakul confirmed the port will become a home port for cruises, attracting ships carrying up to 4,900 passengers.

A 54-year-old Thai farm worker in Singapore was jailed for 10 days after offering a US$7 bribe to avoid a fine for public urination. Nanjaijumpa Kham-Ai relieved himself in a drain near Choa Chu Kang, then tried to bribe two auxiliary officers who caught him. Despite multiple rejections, he slipped the cash into one officer’s bag, leading to his immediate arrest. In court, he apologised through a Thai interpreter and promised not to repeat the act. He faced up to five years in jail and a hefty fine for the offence.

The Royal Thai Air Force tested a drone armed with an M4 carbine on June 3, aiming to enhance border surveillance and reduce soldier risk amid rising tensions with Cambodia. The trial follows a May 27 clash near the Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani, where Thai and Cambodian troops exchanged gunfire over contested territory. Though no injuries occurred, tensions remain high. Cambodia now plans to escalate the dispute to the International Court of Justice. The drone, developed with Thailand’s Defence Technology Institute, offers tactical support for high-risk patrol missions.

Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam are set to benefit from the proposed Route R12 trade corridor, a 147-km highway through Laos linking Nakhon Phanom (Thailand) to Quang Binh (Vietnam) and onward to China. The route is expected to cut travel time from 10 to 4 hours and boost Thailand’s GDP by up to 2.84 billion baht annually. Funded by a 1.74 billion baht low-interest loan from Thailand’s NEDA, the road will meet Asian Highway standards and enhance cross-border infrastructure. Construction will start after the rainy season and take 30 months to complete.

Thailand’s Ministry of Transport is proposing a 50 billion baht budget for infrastructure upgrades, including repairs to the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge (Bueng Kan–Bolikhamxai), as part of a larger 157 billion baht economic stimulus plan reallocated from the digital wallet project. The Cabinet will review the proposal on June 4. The budget covers road and railway improvements, with the Department of Highways and State Railway of Thailand submitting over 200 projects combined. An agreement with Laos on bridge ownership and maintenance is also set for approval.