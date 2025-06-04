Manhunt in Surat Thani for suspect in shooting incident

Jealousy turns deadly as past relationship fuels violent confrontation

Bright Choomanee
3 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Manhunt in Surat Thani for suspect in shooting incident
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A manhunt is underway for a 36 year old man from Surat Thani after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s new partner.

The incident occurred at 7.30pm yesterday, June 3, at house number 55, village number 4, Si Wiat subdistrict, Tha Chang district, Surat Thani province. Police Lieutenant Suriyan Rueangnui, deputy inspector (investigation) of Sawiat Police Station, was notified and informed Police Colonel Surin Jainae, the station’s superintendent. An investigation team, forensic centre 8, and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene.

At the location, the body of 31 year old Thanakrit Chueamun from Phitsanulok province was found lying on his back wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and jeans. He had been jealous, turning deadly as a past relationship fuelled a violent confrontation with an unidentified firearm in the house’s yard.

Several bullet casings and a gun holster were discovered nearby. A black Toyota Yaris with the registration plate ขข 3035 Surat Thani had crashed into a carport pole next to the house. The car’s front driver-side window had a bullet hole, which was collected as evidence.

Supatta Kraisin, the homeowner, identified the suspect as 36 year old Sanchai Thongnuiphram, also from Surat Thani. After the incident, Sanchai reportedly fled the scene on an unidentified Honda PCX motorcycle.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Sanchai, who is Supatta’s former boyfriend, had come to seek reconciliation. However, Supatta had already started a relationship with Thanakrit.

Upon encountering Thanakrit at the residence, Sanchai allegedly used a 9mm gun to shoot him dead. Investigation teams are actively pursuing Sanchai to proceed with legal actions, reported KhaoSod.

Manhunt in Surat Thani for suspect in shooting incident | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a man, angered that his ex-girlfriend had moved on less than a month after their breakup, allegedly assaulted her new boyfriend with a knife in a public altercation.

The incident took place on April 2. A Facebook user, เต้ย โพธิ์สุข, shared a video showing the two men engaged in a knife fight, while the woman desperately tried to break it up. The caption read, “What made you so angry? You almost slashed him across from Bang Bon 1 Soi 20.”

Bright Choomanee
3 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
