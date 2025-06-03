Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity

Scholar warns sluggish economy could threaten Pheu Thai-Bhumjaithai future

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner10 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity
Chaing Rai farmer growing organic cabbage | Photo via Stephane Bidouze

Thai politics is not at an impasse, but the sluggish economy may impact the future of the main coalition parties, Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, according to political economy scholar Kiatanantha Lounkaew. Despite internal tensions, these parties are united in their intent to maintain their coalition status.

Kiatanantha, an economics professor at Thammasat University, in a statement shared with Bangkok Post, emphasised that both parties recognise that dissolving the House would diminish their chances of regaining power, leading to losses for both. He expressed confidence that they would navigate a path forward.

He also noted that while the country may not be at a dead end yet, continued political conflict without economic progress could lead to a challenging situation for the coalition parties.

With two years remaining in the government’s term, the absence of tangible economic improvements could diminish public confidence, affecting both Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, which oversee the Interior Ministry.

Related Articles

The government’s economic strategy must consider the global landscape, as exports constitute 70% of the Thai economy. Kiatanantha warned that a coalition split now could lead both parties to a dead end.

He identified four structural economic issues that need attention during this administration. The first is human capital development. With a workforce of 37 million, only 15% possess the skills needed for the new economy.

Urgent need for workforce upskilling

In contrast, other nations have over 50% of their workforce equipped with high skills. Thailand needs to reskill and upskill approximately 15 million people to remain competitive, requiring urgent and diverse learning systems.

The second issue is economic structure enhancement. Boosting competitiveness among the 3 million small and medium-sized enterprises is essential, with at least 10% needing upgrades to compete globally and drive economic growth.

Kiatanantha also highlighted the agricultural sector’s importance. Although it contributes modestly to GDP, it supports a large population segment. Reducing production costs, rather than relying on subsidies, is crucial for farmers to produce and sell goods effectively. Adopting modern farming practices and making agriculture sustainable and carbon-neutral could facilitate long-term exports.

Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity | News by Thaiger
Factory workers | Photo via joydo/Pixabay

Lastly, the industrial sector requires development. Thailand’s automotive industry, once known as the Detroit of Asia, is transitioning. The country lacks clarity on future industries and must identify champion industries with high potential.

This includes advancing from internal combustion vehicles to electric or smart mobility, and considering sectors like healthcare integrated with tourism, or education as a revenue source.

Kiatanantha suggested Thailand could develop flagship universities to international standards and offer competitively priced tuition, noting the country’s international programme fees are 20% higher than Malaysia’s.

Latest Thailand News
Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity Economy News

Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity

10 seconds ago
Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism Thailand News

Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism

1 hour ago
Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours Thailand News

Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours

1 hour ago
Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status Thailand News

Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status

2 hours ago
Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault Pattaya News

Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

2 hours ago
State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny Thailand News

State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny

2 hours ago
Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation Bangkok News

Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation

2 hours ago
Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court Thailand News

Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court

3 hours ago
Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video) Thailand News

Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video)

3 hours ago
Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained Crime News

Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained

3 hours ago
Tourism council urges PM to boost sector&#8217;s global competitiveness Tourism News

Tourism council urges PM to boost sector’s global competitiveness

3 hours ago
Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument Bangkok News

Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument

3 hours ago
Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment Thailand News

Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment

4 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge

4 hours ago
Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement Thailand News

Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement

4 hours ago
Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau Thailand News

Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau

4 hours ago
37 Thai provinces issued warning for heavy rain and storms Thailand News

37 Thai provinces issued warning for heavy rain and storms

4 hours ago
4.5 magnitude quake hits Chiang Mai, no damage reported Chiang Mai News

4.5 magnitude quake hits Chiang Mai, no damage reported

4 hours ago
Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition Phuket Travel

Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition

6 hours ago
Bangkok Pride events 2025: Where to celebrate Pride Month Things To Do

Bangkok Pride events 2025: Where to celebrate Pride Month

22 hours ago
Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool Thailand News

Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool

23 hours ago
Man in Khon Kaen confesses to grandmother&#8217;s murder after argument Crime News

Man in Khon Kaen confesses to grandmother’s murder after argument

24 hours ago
Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station Thailand News

Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station

24 hours ago
PM leads Bangkok Pride 2025 as Siam Piwat powers month-long festival Hot News

PM leads Bangkok Pride 2025 as Siam Piwat powers month-long festival

1 day ago
Economy News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner10 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

People&#8217;s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality

People’s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality

3 days ago
Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism

Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism

3 days ago
Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns

Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns

4 days ago
Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism

Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism

5 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x