Thailand video news | Thailand rejects Cambodian claims of assassination plot against Hun Sen and Hun Manet, Thailand plans tax-free repatriation of foreign income to boost economy

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories from across Thailand. The stories include diplomatic tensions rising as Thailand denies Cambodia’s assassination plot claims, while Thaksin’s niece rejects spy allegations amid political turmoil. Meanwhile, a French jogger is found dead near Angkor Wat, and Pattaya police investigate a gold theft involving transgender suspects. Thailand makes headlines for legalising poker, planning tax breaks on foreign income, and launching expat-focused perks through Grab. Air connectivity surges with new global flight routes, and Pattaya introduces a “Clean Station” campaign to boost tourist confidence.

Thailand has rejected Cambodia’s claims it planned to assassinate Hun Sen and Hun Manet. The Thai Foreign Ministry called the accusations baseless and politically motivated. The allegations surfaced during sensitive border talks. Thailand urged Cambodia to avoid actions that may escalate tensions.

Chayika Wongnapachant, niece of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, denied spying for Cambodia. Accused of leaking intelligence, she faced mounting pressure as PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra battles impeachment. Authorities warn that unverified rumours could strain Thai-Cambodian relations.

French tourist Lisa Girard was found dead near Angkor Wat after going missing during a solo jog. She had hitchhiked from France to Cambodia for charity. Search efforts went viral online, but the cause of death remains undisclosed. The case has raised safety concerns for tourists.

Pattaya police are probing a claim by an Indian tourist that two transgender women stole his gold necklace on Beach Road. CCTV footage is under review, but police note inconsistencies in his report. The case highlights ongoing tourist-targeting scams in the city.

Thailand has lifted its ban on poker, recognising it as a skill-based sport. Authorities plan to revise outdated laws to allow regulated tournaments. The move could attract global events and reposition poker within Thailand’s gaming landscape.

Thailand plans to exempt tax on foreign-earned income repatriated within two years. The measure could unlock up to 2 trillion baht. Cryptocurrency capital gains will also be tax-free from 2025 to 2029. The bill awaits final approval.

Grab Thailand has launched services for expats, including a nine-language translation tool and the Grab Expat Pass with up to 2,000 baht in discounts. The updates cater to Thailand’s growing expat population, especially remote workers and retirees.

Thailand’s air connectivity is booming in 2025 with new routes from Europe, the US, and Asia-Pacific. Carriers like Norse Atlantic, Air France, and United Airlines are expanding services to Bangkok and Phuket, cementing Thailand’s global travel appeal.

Pattaya police have rolled out the “Clean Station” initiative to improve hygiene and visitor confidence. The campaign features routine clean-ups, tidy facilities, and QR code feedback. Officials aim to create a welcoming, tourist-friendly atmosphere.