Swedish man sentenced to prison for running child porn network in Thailand

UPDATE

A 23 year old Swedish man that controlled a network of underage girls in Thailand into sending pornographic pictures and videos of themselves from his parent’s home in Stockholm has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison, reports ScandAsia. The material was sold to thousands of people via social media.

Most of the thousands of victims were 13 to 17 years old. They told the authorities they were contacted by men offering money for explicit content. The girls sent the content but never received the money, they told the Thai police.

The material – nearly 75,000 images and 20,000 films – was then sold without the victims’ approval or knowledge via closed groups on the Russian social media platform VK.

Today, ScandAsia reported that the court found the Swedish man guilty of aggravated child pornography, aggravated money laundering, aggravated unlawful invasion of privacy and unlawful portrayal of violence.

Closed groups on the VK platform buying child pornography had between 20,000 – 30,000 paying members. Police estimate that the accused made more 2 two million kroner from the network.

He must also pay nearly 1 million Swedish kroner (3.3 million baht) in damages to six plaintiffs.

The sex offender was first arrested at a property in Stockholm after a joint investigation by Swedish and Thai authorities on January 22, 2023.

ORIGINAL STORY: Swedish man accused of running child porn network in Thailand

A 23 year old Swedish man from Stockholm is being prosecuted for allegedly running a huge network selling pornographic images and videos of over 4,000 young girls and women in Thailand.

Swedish news outlet SVT Nyheter did not name the man, who is charged with serious child pornography offences and gross illegal invasion of privacy.

Yesterday, Sodertorn District Court in Sweden began one of the biggest cases of unlawful invasion of privacy Sweden has ever seen.

At least 4,000 victims – young Thai girls and women – were secretly recorded. The sexual pictures and videos were then sold via social media, often together with personal information about the victims.

The prosecutor Anneli Tirud Wallin said…

“They did not know that they were recorded and that the content was then sold and distributed. In several cases, information about the victims has been shared. Information such as which school they attend along with their profile picture on Facebook or Instagram.”

The prosecutor said the accused had caused “great damage.”

Swedish police reviewed 74,420 images and 19,976 videos in total. Most of the victims were not identified, but six cases who were identified were all under 18 years old.

Thai police revealed the case years ago and several people in connection – including those who bought the material – were arrested and sentenced, according to SVT Nyheter.

However, the Swedish man suspected to be behind the criminal network was not arrested until just over one year ago in Sweden and is now being prosecuted.

The plaintiff’s lawyer Henrik Olsson Liljia said the 23 year old admits some of the charges and denies others.

He is suspected to have earned at least 2 million kroner (over 6.7 million baht) from the network.

There is a Nordic police liaison stationed in Bangkok who receives tips regarding the sexual abuse of children in South East Asia in cases where perpetrators are from Scandinavian countries. Their email address is nlobangkok@nordlo.in.th