Thailand News Today | Easing Covid restrictions, curfews, Covid infections drop | September 2

The PM has floated the idea of changing the nightly curfew in “dark red” provinces. Police in Koh Samui have arrested a Russian man on drug trafficking charges and seized illicit drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, ketamine, and ecstasy. There has been 262 more Covid-related fatalities and 14,956 new infections recorded during the past 24 hours. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is denying rumours regarding a possible cabinet reshuffle and a dissolution of the current parliament.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on