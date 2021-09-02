Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Easing Covid restrictions, curfews, Covid infections drop | September 2

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

The PM has floated the idea of changing the nightly curfew in “dark red” provinces. Police in Koh Samui have arrested a Russian man on drug trafficking charges and seized illicit drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, ketamine, and ecstasy. There has been 262 more Covid-related fatalities and 14,956 new infections recorded during the past 24 hours. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is denying rumours regarding a possible cabinet reshuffle and a dissolution of the current parliament.

 

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand21 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | Easing Covid restrictions, curfews, Covid infections drop | September 2
Bangkok8 mins ago

Bangkok ranked #1 best “workation” city in the world, Phuket #10
Krabi1 hour ago

Over 1,000 cats abandoned by owners on Koh Phi Phi, donations needed
Sponsored20 hours ago

Stay in Thailand long-term with the Thailand Elite Visa

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Hat Yai immigration officer investigated for alleged extortion
Thailand2 hours ago

Blood donations urgently needed by Red Cross; northeast stores hit critical level
Video2 hours ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 2
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket3 hours ago

No deaths, 2 Sandboxers with Covid-19 in Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 14,956 new cases; provincial totals
Video3 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | End of the curfew? Anutin defends vaccine rollout | September 2
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket Fishing Port to reopen tomorrow
Thailand5 hours ago

Ostrich escapes from Chon Buri farm, causes traffic jam
News5 hours ago

Russian man on Koh Samui arrested for possession of illicit drugs for sale
Politics6 hours ago

Move Forward MP accused of falsifying documents in complaint filed by Thai army
Thailand6 hours ago

Man allegedly killed a man for reporting him for visa overstay
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thailand to prioritise vaccination of over 50s, who make up 80% of Covid deaths
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending