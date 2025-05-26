Thailand video news | Thai monsoon alert: 15 days of heavy rain & flood risk, Vietnam moves to ban telegram

In today’s Thailand news roundup, Alex and Jay bring you the top stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Highlights include Thailand’s 15-day monsoon warning, a deadly gang clash in Pattaya, British fugitives arrested on Koh Samui, and a bomb hoax that delayed an AirAsia flight. Plus, updates from Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Singapore—including a Telegram ban, an extradited tycoon, ASEAN ceasefire talks, and a heartwarming cat feeder fundraiser.

Thailand faces 15 days of heavy monsoon rains from May 25 to June 8, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning of flash floods, landslides, and dangerous sea conditions. From May 25–27, 66 provinces—including Bangkok—are at high risk. The Andaman Sea may see waves over 2 metres, prompting small boats to stay ashore. A cyclone could form due to a low-pressure system. While some relief is expected after May 30, rainfall will persist in monsoon-affected areas. Locals, travellers, and farmers are urged to stay alert, prepare drainage systems, and follow official weather updates.

A deadly gang clash in Pattaya’s Nong Prue area on 23 May left one man dead and two others injured after a violent ambush involving guns, machetes, and homemade bombs. The attack stemmed from a dispute over a woman and escalated when a planned peace meeting turned into a trap. The victim, Mr Phim, died after crashing his motorbike while fleeing. His brother drove into the attackers to defend him. Witnesses described a similar prior incident, and CCTV captured the chaos. Police have identified the suspects and launched a full investigation.

Two British fugitives, wanted in the UK for robbery and fraud, were arrested on Koh Samui. Kieren Thornton, 38, sought for armed robbery, was detained near a pier and is now facing extradition. Ashton Saunders, 37, previously convicted of fraud, posed as a businessman and ran seven nominee-registered companies illegally using Thai nationals as fronts. His visa has been revoked, and he will be deported. Thai authorities, working with the UK’s National Crime Agency, are investigating the businesses and reaffirming their commitment to preventing fugitives from exploiting Thailand as a refuge.

A 63-year-old Thai man caused panic aboard AirAsia flight FD3092 on 23 May by allegedly making a bomb threat before takeoff from Phuket to Bangkok. The plane, carrying 200 passengers, was diverted to a secure zone and fully evacuated. No bomb was found after a thorough inspection. The flight eventually departed over four hours late. The suspect was detained and banned from flying, while AirAsia plans legal action. The incident triggered full emergency protocols and underscored the severe consequences of making false threats in aviation.

Swiss national Urs “David” Fehr has been sentenced to one month in jail by Phuket’s Court of Appeal for assaulting Thai doctor Tanradao “Dr Pai” Jandam, reversing an earlier acquittal. The incident occurred in February 2024 when Fehr allegedly kicked Dr Pai and used abusive language. The lower court had dismissed the case due to insufficient evidence, but the appeal court found him guilty under Thai criminal law. Despite the conviction, Fehr has reportedly fled the country, evading arrest. The case has drawn significant public attention and support for Dr Pai.

An intoxicated Australian man, Nathan James Webber, was arrested in Pattaya after smashing into a rescue booth on 20 May, mistaking radio voices for someone inside. He fled the scene but was later identified via CCTV and detained on 22 May. Webber admitted to being drunk and confused during the incident. A background check revealed he had overstayed his visa by 343 days. He now faces criminal charges and will be handed over to immigration for further proceedings.

Former Cambodian tycoon Heng Sithy has been extradited from Russia to face charges of “aggravated threats to defame” in Phnom Penh. Arrested in January at a St. Petersburg train station under an INTERPOL Red Notice, he arrived in Cambodia on May 24 under a bilateral extradition agreement. Sithy is accused of making defamatory threats in November 2024 and previously filed corruption claims against top officials, which were dismissed by the Interior Ministry. He is now under court jurisdiction and will face legal proceedings in Cambodia.

Vietnam has ordered telecom providers to block Telegram, accusing the messaging app of failing to curb criminal activity, including the spread of “antistate” content, drug trafficking, and data sales. The Ministry of Science and Technology claims nearly 70% of Vietnamese Telegram channels contain harmful information. Telegram, which has 11.8 million users in Vietnam, said it was surprised by the decision and is still processing legal requests due by May 27. The move follows Vietnam’s tightening control over digital platforms and free speech, amid broader global scrutiny of Telegram’s handling of extremist content.

Malaysia has urged Myanmar’s military junta to extend and expand its post-earthquake ceasefire, set to expire at the end of May, and to honour the stalled ASEAN five-point peace plan agreed in 2021. Despite the truce, junta airstrikes reportedly continue, displacing thousands. At a regional meeting, Malaysia’s foreign minister stressed halting hostilities and appointing a special envoy as critical next steps. ASEAN, under Malaysia’s 2025 chairmanship, continues diplomatic efforts, though progress remains slow. Malaysia warned that planned junta elections would be pointless without broad public participation.

Over $36,000 has been raised in Singapore through Give. Asia to support community cat feeders, many of whom spend their own savings caring for stray cats. The initiative began in Boon Lay, where 18 feeders care for around 250 cats, and aims to expand islandwide. Each cat costs about $60 monthly to feed, and while the funds don’t cover all expenses, they help ease the financial burden. Feeders often also cover vet and transport fees. Organisers stress that not all feeders are well-off and caution against uncoordinated feeding, which can harm cats or attract pests. Fundraising efforts continue to meet growing needs.