Thailand video news | Bangkok cracks down on rogue taxi drivers, Vietnamese sex workers outnumber Thais in Bangkok’s red-light zone

Bangkok tourist police arrested 76 taxi drivers in a crackdown targeting fare refusals, meter evasion, and illegal parking. Officers caught 11 drivers not using meters, five denying passengers, and 60 blocking traffic. Authorities aim to protect the city’s image and ensure fair treatment for tourists. Offenders face legal action, while police urge visitors to report misconduct.

Starting 1 June, Thai police will enforce mandatory helmet use for all motorcyclists and passengers nationwide. Offenders face fines up to 2,000 baht, doubled if passengers are unprotected. The campaign targets schools, busy roads, and high-risk areas. Through patrols and awareness efforts, police hope to instil a lasting culture of road safety.

Spanish police arrested a British couple at Valencia Airport after finding over 33kg of cannabis in their luggage. Claiming to be tourists from Thailand, their nervous behaviour led to a search revealing vacuum-packed marijuana. Now facing drug trafficking charges, the case highlights a rise in Britons involved in global smuggling operations.

Thai YouTuber Nisamanee “Nut” Lertvorapong says Chinese airport staff detained and mocked her over her gender identity and finances. Despite valid documents and travelling with family, she faced unexplained delays. Sharing her experience online, Nut called for more respect for LGBTQIA+ travellers, despite praising the general kindness from Chinese citizens.

Two Australians, Carlos and Isaac, surrendered to Pattaya police following a fight with a foreigner on Soi Buakhao. A viral video shows that the brawl began over an unpaid bill. Carlos claimed he took the man’s phone as collateral, prompting violence. Police are investigating, while the injured party has yet to file a complaint.

Thailand’s 2024 wine tax exemption sparked a 300% jump in mid-range wine sales and over 10% import growth. However, critics cite nearly 600 million baht in lost revenue and rising social costs. Senator Lae Dilokvidhyarat says the policy benefits the wealthy while harming public welfare, igniting debate over its long-term impact.

A Channel 7 exposé reveals Vietnamese sex workers now outnumber Thais on Bangkok streets, many entering on legal tourist visas. Despite prostitution being illegal, open solicitation persists in areas like Soi Nana 4. Officials call for urgent policy reform and stricter enforcement to address the changing red-light landscape.

Indonesia has pledged consular support for 87 students affected by a US ban on Harvard accepting foreign learners. The Trump administration revoked the school’s SEVP certification, forcing international students to leave. Jakarta is in contact with students and US officials, urging calm amid growing global concern over shifting US visa policies.

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim confirmed ASEAN would accept a US-led summit and dismissed claims of favouring China. After the ASEAN-GCC-China meeting, Anwar reaffirmed the bloc’s neutral stance. As trade tensions persist, Malaysia seeks tariff cuts with Washington, especially for semiconductor exports, while stressing ASEAN unity and fair diplomacy.

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, 78, was hospitalised in Kuala Lumpur for fatigue during the ASEAN-GCC-China summit. His office said he remains in good health and is resting. Despite appearing cheerful at arrivals, he looked tired during sessions discussing Myanmar, East Timor, and US tariffs. He has ruled Brunei since 1967.