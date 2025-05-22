Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown

A late-night sting in Phuket ended with the arrest of a young Russian woman accused of selling sex at a luxury villa, just as Thai police ramp up efforts to clean up crimes affecting tourism.

Tourist Police confirmed the 25 year old woman, whose name has not been released, was arrested around midnight on Tuesday, May 20, at a private villa in Cherng Talay, Phuket. Officers say the arrest was made during a targeted operation aimed at flushing out criminal activities involving foreigners.

According to police, the woman was caught red-handed as part of a sting operation. Investigators seized several items of evidence, including cash used during the bust and multiple condoms allegedly found in her possession.

“This arrest is part of a wider crackdown to maintain Thailand’s image as a safe tourist destination,” a police spokesperson said.

The arrest was carried out by officers from Investigation Division 2 of Tourist Police Division 3 under a nationwide crime suppression campaign ordered by Tourist Police Commander Police Lieutenant General Saksira Pueak-am.

The campaign, running from May 15 to 22, focused on crimes committed by foreigners and aims to strictly enforce Thai laws, particularly those that may impact the country’s tourism reputation.

The woman was transported to Cherng Talay Police Station and officially charged with soliciting prostitution through public advertisement or recommendation, which is a legal offence under Thai law.

Police say the crackdown isn’t just about enforcing the law, it’s also about sending a message.

“Tourism is a vital part of the Thai economy. We cannot allow illegal activities to damage the country’s image,” said the police spokesperson.

This arrest is just one of several expected as police continue to sweep tourist hotspots for similar offences. Officials say they are paying particular attention to online platforms and private rentals, which are increasingly being used as discreet venues for illicit activities, reported The Phuket News.

Tourist Police have urged the public to report any suspicious activity that could harm Thailand’s tourism industry. More arrests may follow as the week-long operation nears its conclusion.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

