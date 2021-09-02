Bangkok ranked #1 best “workation” city in the world, Phuket #10

Bangkok has been ranked as the number one city in the world for a ‘workation’ – a portmanteau combining work and vacation – with Phuket also ranking in the top 10. The two Thai destinations ranked among the top cities in the world where people can get a break from their office life and have a holiday while still actively working remotely.

(Assuming they can get to Thailand at this time!)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand announced the new survey conducted by Holidu, a German vacation search engine. The Workation Index rated 150 cities around the world using a broad variety of metrics. They consider the costs of renting a one-bedroom apartment, the cost of a cocktail after a long workday, Wi-Fi speeds, hours of sun each day, leisure activities available and more.

Bangkok won the top spot in the survey based on the variety of attractions and activities, affordable cost of living, high-quality facilities, amount of proficient English speakers, and many international companies with offices in the city. Holidu recognised the financial and cultural advantages of a workation in a Thai city, saying both Bangkok and Phuket offer an attractive balance of quality of life and affordability.

The governor of the TAT celebrated the accolades saying that the list represents the growing population of people who are working abroad, getting away from traditional work environments, and seeking out exciting locations like Bangkok and Phuket to combine a holiday and their work.

“Having two Thai cities included in the top workation destinations of the world is a fantastic thumbs-up that indicates their immense popularity among those who choose to work abroad from their home. Of all the cities on offer, it’s truly pleasing to know so many choose Bangkok and Phuket as their favourite workation spot.”

The TAT’s endorsement of the ranking for people working remotely in Thai cities comes at a time when Thailand is reconsidering its laws and visa restrictions on remote workers or digital nomads, activities that are currently technically forbidden and existing in a legal grey area. But a digital nomad visa was recently proposed among several other new visa and immigration plans to help draw more affluent longer-term travellers to Thailand to help the country’s devastated tourism industry.

Click, HERE to learn more about how to travel to Thailand during covid-19.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

