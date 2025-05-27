Thailand video news | British tourists targeted in Thai drug mule scam, Cambodia delays opening of Techo International Airport

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay deliver top stories from Thailand and across Southeast Asia. British tourists fall victim to drug mule scams, a fake mini-marathon in Bangkok leaves runners stranded, and coyote dancers in Samut Prakan face theft charges. Meanwhile, Pattaya sees two bizarre incidents involving a trans woman gang and a faked robbery. Koh Samui struggles with over-tourism, Penang shuts a food court over a cockroach infestation, Indonesian police dismantle an ivory trafficking ring, and Cambodia postpones the launch of its new international airport.

Criminal gangs in Thailand and the UK are luring British tourists with luxury holidays and up to £2,000 to smuggle drugs. Many mistakenly believe Thailand tolerates all drugs since legalising cannabis in 2022. However, drug laws remain strict. Two young Brits were recently arrested abroad for trafficking cannabis. In response, the UK Foreign Office has updated travel advice, warning of severe penalties for drug offences.

A fake mini-marathon at Suan Luang Rama IX Park duped 1,800 runners. The “Run for Destination 2025” promised prizes and sponsorships but had no real setup—only a confused organiser. Participants, sponsors, and even staff lost money, with entry fees ranging from 450–2,000 baht. MK Restaurant, falsely linked to the event, is pursuing legal action. Police received over 70 complaints, though no arrests have been made.

Police arrested two 20-year-old coyote dancers and an accomplice for stealing from nine convenience stores in Samut Prakan. CCTV footage captured the thefts. The suspects admitted they needed money for family expenses. They sold stolen goods worth 40,000 baht to a woman named Siriwan, who also faces charges. Authorities believe she resold the items below market price.

A Thai transwoman allegedly assaulted and robbed an Indian tourist, Hemant Bhoj, after sex in Pattaya. She fled with two accomplices, leaving the victim with a head injury. Hotel staff refused to help due to the case involving prostitution. Police suspect a gang targeting tourists and are reviewing CCTV footage.

A Pattaya sales assistant, Ms Rattana, lied about being robbed to hide losing 32,000 baht from her British boyfriend. She claimed men stole her cash and engagement ring, but CCTV showed no incident. Under questioning, she confessed. Her boyfriend ended the relationship, and police criticised her for wasting resources. She now faces charges for filing a false report.

Koh Samui faces mounting pressure from overtourism. Infrastructure struggles with rising visitor numbers, driven partly by the hit series The White Lotus. Locals endure water shortages, waste problems, and soaring costs as foreign investment takes over. Experts warn of irreversible environmental damage. A new wave of residents is now pushing for sustainable tourism to protect the island’s future.

French President Emmanuel Macron rejected claims of a domestic dispute with his wife Brigitte after a viral video appeared to show her hitting him in Vietnam. He said they were “joking around”. However, Russian media and far-right outlets spread conspiracy theories. The story overshadowed France’s €9 billion deal with Vietnam in aviation, defence, and healthcare.

Authorities closed a food court in Penang’s Barat Daya district for two weeks after discovering a cockroach infestation in the kitchen and prep areas. The Penang City Council cited hygiene violations and stressed the importance of clean, licensed food operations. The closure lasts until 8 June under local health regulations.

Indonesian police arrested four people for trafficking elephant ivory worth US$141,500 (Rp2.3 billion). Seized items included tusks, pipes, statues, and jewellery. The suspects operated online and via kiosks, exporting to Malaysia and South Korea. Authorities warned that the environmental damage far outweighs the black market value. The arrests reflect Indonesia’s ongoing fight against wildlife crime.

Cambodia has postponed the opening of Techo International Airport to 9 September 2025 due to unfinished construction. The official launch will follow on 20 October, led by Prime Minister Hun Manet. The $1.5 billion facility, south of Phnom Penh, will handle over 15 million passengers annually. The government also confirmed that Phnom Penh International Airport remains state-owned despite investor interest.