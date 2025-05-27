Thailand video news | British tourists targeted in Thai drug mule scam, Cambodia delays opening of Techo International Airport

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video34 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
105 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | British tourists targeted in Thai drug mule scam, Cambodia delays opening of Techo International Airport

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay deliver top stories from Thailand and across Southeast Asia. British tourists fall victim to drug mule scams, a fake mini-marathon in Bangkok leaves runners stranded, and coyote dancers in Samut Prakan face theft charges. Meanwhile, Pattaya sees two bizarre incidents involving a trans woman gang and a faked robbery. Koh Samui struggles with over-tourism, Penang shuts a food court over a cockroach infestation, Indonesian police dismantle an ivory trafficking ring, and Cambodia postpones the launch of its new international airport.

British Tourists Targeted in Thai Drug Mule Scam

Criminal gangs in Thailand and the UK are luring British tourists with luxury holidays and up to £2,000 to smuggle drugs. Many mistakenly believe Thailand tolerates all drugs since legalising cannabis in 2022. However, drug laws remain strict. Two young Brits were recently arrested abroad for trafficking cannabis. In response, the UK Foreign Office has updated travel advice, warning of severe penalties for drug offences.

Bangkok Mini-Marathon Scam Leaves 1,800 Runners Stranded

A fake mini-marathon at Suan Luang Rama IX Park duped 1,800 runners. The “Run for Destination 2025” promised prizes and sponsorships but had no real setup—only a confused organiser. Participants, sponsors, and even staff lost money, with entry fees ranging from 450–2,000 baht. MK Restaurant, falsely linked to the event, is pursuing legal action. Police received over 70 complaints, though no arrests have been made.

Related Articles

Coyote Dancers Arrested for Samut Prakan Shoplifting Spree

Police arrested two 20-year-old coyote dancers and an accomplice for stealing from nine convenience stores in Samut Prakan. CCTV footage captured the thefts. The suspects admitted they needed money for family expenses. They sold stolen goods worth 40,000 baht to a woman named Siriwan, who also faces charges. Authorities believe she resold the items below market price.

Pattaya Transwoman Assaults Indian Tourist After Alleged Theft

A Thai transwoman allegedly assaulted and robbed an Indian tourist, Hemant Bhoj, after sex in Pattaya. She fled with two accomplices, leaving the victim with a head injury. Hotel staff refused to help due to the case involving prostitution. Police suspect a gang targeting tourists and are reviewing CCTV footage.

Woman in Pattaya Fakes Robbery to Hide Money Lost from Boyfriend

A Pattaya sales assistant, Ms Rattana, lied about being robbed to hide losing 32,000 baht from her British boyfriend. She claimed men stole her cash and engagement ring, but CCTV showed no incident. Under questioning, she confessed. Her boyfriend ended the relationship, and police criticised her for wasting resources. She now faces charges for filing a false report.

Koh Samui Struggles with Overtourism and Local Displacement

Koh Samui faces mounting pressure from overtourism. Infrastructure struggles with rising visitor numbers, driven partly by the hit series The White Lotus. Locals endure water shortages, waste problems, and soaring costs as foreign investment takes over. Experts warn of irreversible environmental damage. A new wave of residents is now pushing for sustainable tourism to protect the island’s future.

Macron Denies Viral ‘Slap’ from Wife, Blames Disinformation

French President Emmanuel Macron rejected claims of a domestic dispute with his wife Brigitte after a viral video appeared to show her hitting him in Vietnam. He said they were “joking around”. However, Russian media and far-right outlets spread conspiracy theories. The story overshadowed France’s €9 billion deal with Vietnam in aviation, defence, and healthcare.

Penang Food Court Shut for Two Weeks Due to Cockroach Infestation

Authorities closed a food court in Penang’s Barat Daya district for two weeks after discovering a cockroach infestation in the kitchen and prep areas. The Penang City Council cited hygiene violations and stressed the importance of clean, licensed food operations. The closure lasts until 8 June under local health regulations.

Indonesian Police Bust Ivory Trafficking Ring Worth $141,000

Indonesian police arrested four people for trafficking elephant ivory worth US$141,500 (Rp2.3 billion). Seized items included tusks, pipes, statues, and jewellery. The suspects operated online and via kiosks, exporting to Malaysia and South Korea. Authorities warned that the environmental damage far outweighs the black market value. The arrests reflect Indonesia’s ongoing fight against wildlife crime.

Cambodia Delays Opening of Techo International Airport to September

Cambodia has postponed the opening of Techo International Airport to 9 September 2025 due to unfinished construction. The official launch will follow on 20 October, led by Prime Minister Hun Manet. The $1.5 billion facility, south of Phnom Penh, will handle over 15 million passengers annually. The government also confirmed that Phnom Penh International Airport remains state-owned despite investor interest.

Latest Thailand News
Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend Crime News

Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend

9 minutes ago
Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket Phuket News

Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket

22 minutes ago
Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police Thailand News

Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police

56 minutes ago
LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan

1 hour ago
Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park Thailand News

Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park

1 hour ago
Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight Bangkok News

Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight

1 hour ago
Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured Pattaya News

Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured

2 hours ago
Thai teenage girl&#8217;s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob Thailand News

Thai teenage girl’s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob

2 hours ago
Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes Bangkok News

Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes

2 hours ago
Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life Thailand News

Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life

2 hours ago
Feast &#038; forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence Events

Feast & forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence

2 hours ago
Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert

2 hours ago
Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport China News

Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport

2 hours ago
Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion Bangkok News

Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion

3 hours ago
Thai-tanic Toy Story discovery: Villagers unbox temple surprises Thailand News

Thai-tanic Toy Story discovery: Villagers unbox temple surprises

3 hours ago
Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan

18 hours ago
Jet-ski operator arrested for helmet attack in Phuket Phuket News

Jet-ski operator arrested for helmet attack in Phuket

18 hours ago
PM attends 46th ASEAN Summit, calls for deeper cooperation Thailand News

PM attends 46th ASEAN Summit, calls for deeper cooperation

19 hours ago
Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety Thailand News

Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety

19 hours ago
Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft Pattaya News

Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft

19 hours ago
Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives Thailand News

Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives

20 hours ago
Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips Thailand News

Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips

20 hours ago
From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam Bangkok News

From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam

20 hours ago
Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities Thailand News

Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities

21 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass

21 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video34 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
105 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

Related Articles

Thailand video news | Bangkok ranked among world’s top tourist scam hotspots, Cambodian PM asserts citizens enjoy full freedoms

Thailand video news | Bangkok ranked among world’s top tourist scam hotspots, Cambodian PM asserts citizens enjoy full freedoms

5 days ago
Thailand video news | UK teen faces life in Georgian prison over cannabis smuggling, Cambodia marks 50 years since Khmer Rouge’s rise

Thailand video news | UK teen faces life in Georgian prison over cannabis smuggling, Cambodia marks 50 years since Khmer Rouge’s rise

6 days ago
Thailand video news | Thailand COVID-19 cases surge amid warnings of underreporting, Miss Grand International arrested in Vietnam

Thailand video news | Thailand COVID-19 cases surge amid warnings of underreporting, Miss Grand International arrested in Vietnam

1 week ago
Thailand video news | Missing British Teen found smuggling, DJ found murdered, Naked farang escapes hospital

Thailand video news | Missing British Teen found smuggling, DJ found murdered, Naked farang escapes hospital

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x