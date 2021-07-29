Thailand News Today | ‘Crowding’ due to camera angles, train hospitals | July 29

Thai Health minister Anutin wants to reassure the public that images of crowds of people packing into Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station might be deceptive. Sleeper trains in Bangkok are being converted into isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients who are waiting for a hospital bed to become available. Thai media organisations have issued a joint statement calling on the government to lift restrictions on freedom of expression imposed under the Emergency Decree. The US has confirmed it will donate 2.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Thailand.

