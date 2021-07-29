Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | ‘Crowding’ due to camera angles, train hospitals | July 29

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Thai Health minister Anutin wants to reassure the public that images of crowds of people packing into Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station might be deceptive. Sleeper trains in Bangkok are being converted into isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients who are waiting for a hospital bed to become available. Thai media organisations have issued a joint statement calling on the government to lift restrictions on freedom of expression imposed under the Emergency Decree. The US has confirmed it will donate 2.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Thailand.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand33 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Crowding’ due to camera angles, train hospitals | July 29
Thailand25 mins ago

Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Drugs49 mins ago

Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Sponsored2 hours ago

Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Anonymous “Dr Sandy” says pray the Covid situation gets better
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 17,669 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket governor eyes construction camps for stricter Covid measures
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 spas in Chiang Mai
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”
Cambodia5 hours ago

Cambodia plans lockdown with 8 provinces that border Thailand
Bangkok5 hours ago

Sleeper trains in Bangkok to become isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients
Thailand5 hours ago

GMT | New record infections, Pattaya ‘Move On’, drones or fireworks? | July 29
Coronavirus Vaccines6 hours ago

US government to donate 2.5 million vaccine doses to Thailand
Best of6 hours ago

Top 5 cafes in Pattaya
Media6 hours ago

Media outlets call on Thai government to lift restrictions on freedom of expression
Koh Samui6 hours ago

Surge in new Covid infections on Koh Samui
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending