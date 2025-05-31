Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) predicts widespread heavy rainfall across Thailand, with 39 provinces, including Bangkok, expecting severe weather conditions. Residents are advised to be cautious of potential flash floods and landslides due to accumulated rainfall yesterday.

The forecast indicates that the southwest monsoon, combined with a low-pressure area over Hainan Island, will result in significant rainfall in upper Thailand. This could lead to dangerous situations, particularly in areas near hillsides, waterways, and low-lying regions. Farmers are encouraged to enhance their drainage systems to mitigate potential damage to crops and livestock.

In the Andaman Sea, the weather is expected to be moderate, with wave heights reaching about 2 metres in the north and 1-2 metres in the south. However, areas experiencing thunderstorms may face waves exceeding 2 metres. Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are urged to exercise caution and avoid sailing during thunderstorms. Small boats in the northern Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore during this period.

Weather forecast

The northern region will experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall expected in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 24-26°C to 31-35°C, with southwesterly winds at 5-15 km/h.

In the northeast, 70% of the area will face thunderstorms, with intense rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures are forecasted to be between 23-26°C and 32-34°C, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

The central region will see 60% of the area affected by thunderstorms, with heavy rain expected in Kanchanaburi and Saraburi. Temperatures will range from 25-27°C to 34-36°C, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

In the eastern region, 70% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures are expected to be between 25-28°C and 32-34°C, with southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves will be around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The southern region (east coast) will have 30% of the area experiencing thunderstorms, predominantly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will vary from 25-26°C to 33-35°C, with southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves will be around 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres during thunderstorms.

On the southern region’s west coast, 20% of the area will have thunderstorms, mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga. Temperatures will range from 26-27°C to 33-35°C. From Phang Nga upwards, southwesterly winds will be at 20-35 km/h, with wave heights of about 2 metres. From Phuket downwards, winds will be at 15-35 km/h, with waves 1-2 metres high, increasing during thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, 60% of the area will face thunderstorms, with some experiencing heavy rain. Temperatures will be between 26-27°C and 35-36°C, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.