Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder

Phuket police admit they don't know where David is, but say will search for him

A Swiss man sentenced to jail for assaulting a Thai doctor has vanished without a trace – and officials are refusing to say what went wrong.

Phuket authorities are facing mounting criticism after Swiss national Urs Fehr, dubbed “Swiss David” by local media, fled Thailand following a court-ordered jail sentence – and no one seems to know where he is.

Fehr, sentenced by the Region 8 Court of Appeal Friday, May 23 to one month in prison without probation, was convicted of assaulting Dr Thandao Chandam outside his luxury villa in February this year. The court overturned an earlier acquittal, finding that Fehr had kicked and verbally abused the doctor, who was seated near his rented home. The incident sparked outrage after part of it was caught on video, with public calls for his arrest and deportation.

But Fehr didn’t show up in court to hear the verdict. An arrest warrant was issued, yet officials now admit they have no idea where he is.

Asked about the Swiss fugitive’s location, Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Police Colonel Akanit Danpitaksat declined to comment. Phuket Immigration Chief Pol. Col. Kriangkrai Ariyaying was equally evasive, saying, “I have no idea where he is.”

Police Lieutenant Colonel Laddawan Waenkaew added, “I don’t know where he is, but we will try to search for him.”

Even Thalang Police Chief Pol. Col. Nikorn Chuathong, responsible for the area where the incident occurred, admitted, “I haven’t seen Fehr around… I have no idea where he is.”

Niphit Intarasombat, the lawyer for the victim, confirmed in a Facebook post on May 23 that Fehr had already left the country. He told The Phuket News, “Since the appeal was filed, he has disappeared and has not returned.”

Niphit revealed he had requested a travel ban during the appeal process, but the court did not approve it.

“I knew from a court official that Fehr had already left Thailand,” he added. “No one had granted the request for a travel restriction.”

Critics are now calling the case a glaring example of Thailand’s legal loopholes, with a convicted foreigner slipping away while officials stay silent.

