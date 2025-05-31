Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has issued a rallying cry to save the country’s ailing tourism sector, issuing five urgent orders that aim to transform the Land of Smiles into a global travel magnet.

The 38 year old Pheu Thai leader has ordered five emergency measures to turbocharge Thailand’s tourism industry, making it a national priority under the government’s massive 157 billion baht stimulus plan.

During a high-stakes meeting at Government House reviewing first-quarter progress and shaping strategy for the second half of the year, Paetongtarn made it clear – tourism must lead Thailand’s economic revival.

Although visitor numbers have dipped slightly, revenue is up, thanks to an influx of affluent travellers from Europe and the Americas seeking premium experiences. The prime minister acknowledged this shift and demanded all ministries and state agencies “turn weaknesses into strengths” to match changing traveller expectations.

“Tourism is the engine of our economy,” she said, stressing that quick, concrete improvements were essential.

Here are the five urgent policies laid out:

Boost Thailand’s image: Enhance international promotion across all platforms to attract high-quality tourists. Ramp up safety and services: Deploy AI surveillance at hotspots, increase police presence, and ensure top-tier service standards. Fix immigration chaos: Streamline airport and transit processes, crack down on scams, and tidy up transport systems. Accelerate infrastructure projects: Cap domestic airfares and improve transit links between Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket. Create year-round buzz: Develop engaging events throughout the year and invest in data-driven traveller insights.

Each policy comes with firm deadlines and legal backing, and progress reports will go straight to the prime minister’s desk, reported Pattaya Mail.

“This is not just about numbers, but about quality, safety, and sustainability,” Paetongtarn added.

The government hopes this bold plan will not only revive the struggling sector but secure its place as a pillar of long-term economic growth.