People’s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality

70% of spending in Bangkok widens rural Thailand’s development gap

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 31, 2025
324 2 minutes read
People’s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

People’s Party MP Pukkamon Nunarnan criticised the government’s 26.5 billion baht provincial budget yesterday, arguing that it perpetuates inequality and fails to meet local communities’ needs.

During the third day of the debate on the 2026 fiscal budget bill, Pukkamon, also known as “Lisa,” targeted the Interior Ministry’s budget. She asserted that the allocation model demonstrates a lack of power decentralisation and local development, favouring major cities and widening the wealth gap.

Citing World Bank data, Pukkamon highlighted that around 70% of government spending occurs in Bangkok, exacerbating the development divide between urban and rural areas. Despite their potential, more than half of Thailand’s provinces, especially those along borders and in the southernmost areas, remain underdeveloped.

People's Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality | News by Thaiger
Photo of an area in Hat Yai courtesy of Nomadic Notes

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinwatra had pledged to transform the nation into a land of opportunity for all during the budget debate. However, Pukkamon expressed scepticism, suggesting that these promises remain unfulfilled. She noted that the budget allocation remains consistent with past practices, focusing on provincial and cluster projects. These funds predominantly support infrastructure such as roads, bridges, lighting, and embankments, rather than enhancing people’s quality of life.

Related Articles

Pukkamon further criticised the annual 700 million baht reserved for provincial governors, noting that these governors, appointed by the Interior Ministry and not directly accountable to the public, often lack understanding of local needs due to frequent rotations. She asserted that the allocation process favours larger, wealthier provinces, thus intensifying inequality.

She cited the lower north provinces—Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, and Uthai Thani—as examples where infrastructure investment overshadows human development initiatives. Conversely, the disadvantaged deep South received 1.2 billion baht for construction and training projects, yet none for quality of life or education improvements.

People's Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality | News by Thaiger
Photo of a temple in Kamphaeng Phet courtesy of Thailande et Asie

In northeastern provinces like Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, and Amnat Charoen, Pukkamon noted a lack of healthcare access and no projects to address doctor shortages, with funds instead allocated to road and bridge construction. Southern provinces along the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea received 1.27 billion baht for tourism development, primarily for roads, bridges, and lighting, while an additional 3.8 billion baht was dedicated to road construction, totalling 5 billion baht for southern infrastructure, reported Bangkok Post.

Pukkamon argued that these allocations reflect political power dynamics, with an emphasis on construction projects rather than creativity. She called for the government to delegate budgeting authority to local administrative bodies, which are more attuned to residents’ needs.

She stated that the current budget allocation system impedes decentralisation, leaving people disadvantaged by being left behind.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims Pattaya News

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims

3 minutes ago
Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment Thailand News

Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment

21 minutes ago
TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises Bangkok News

TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises

39 minutes ago
Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder Phuket News

Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder

1 hour ago
People&#8217;s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality Bangkok News

People’s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality

2 hours ago
Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism Thailand News

Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism

2 hours ago
Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces Thailand News

Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces

2 hours ago
Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights Thailand News

Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

19 hours ago
Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan Thailand News

Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan

19 hours ago
Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video) Phuket News

Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video)

19 hours ago
Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen Thailand News

Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen

19 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday

19 hours ago
Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up Bangkok News

Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up

20 hours ago
Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns Business News

Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns

20 hours ago
Police&#8217;s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders Bangkok News

Police’s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders

20 hours ago
Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium Chiang Mai News

Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium

20 hours ago
Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists Phuket News

Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists

21 hours ago
Missing Pattaya woman&#8217;s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated Thailand News

Missing Pattaya woman’s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated

21 hours ago
Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams Pattaya News

Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams

21 hours ago
Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns Business News

Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns

22 hours ago
F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up Bangkok News

F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up

22 hours ago
Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw

22 hours ago
Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya

22 hours ago
Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students Thailand News

Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students

24 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app Crime News

Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app

24 hours ago
Bangkok NewsEconomy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 31, 2025
324 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson

Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson

3 days ago
Pom-pom pow! Big Pom swings at reporter in ‘strength test’ stunt

Pom-pom pow! Big Pom swings at reporter in ‘strength test’ stunt

3 days ago
Phuket anti-corruption chief slams dropped appeal in graft case

Phuket anti-corruption chief slams dropped appeal in graft case

4 days ago
Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips

Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips

5 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x