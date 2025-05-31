TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises

Probe finds EIA violations, unauthorised changes to building plans

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, May 31, 2025
TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thirteen flashy high-rises across Bangkok are under fire after watchdogs revealed they may be breaking the law—by blocking fire trucks and fudging approved plans.

The Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) has blown the whistle on 13 high-rise building projects across Bangkok, raising alarm over alleged legal violations and dangerous design shortcuts that could put residents at risk.

Led by secretary-general Saree Aongsomwang, the TCC received complaints from residents in 11 communities, all raising red flags about safety lapses and shady construction practices.

A probe by the TCC uncovered widespread non-compliance with Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) rules and unauthorised changes to approved building plans. Many projects were also found to be in breach of Ministerial Regulation No. 33, which mandates a minimum 6-metre-wide clearance around high-rise buildings to allow emergency vehicle access.

Saree warned that the situation is serious and called for urgent coordination with state agencies to enforce construction laws and ensure public safety.

TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Pornprom Okuchi, assistant secretary of the TCC’s subcommittee on real estate and housing, said violations were found in prominent districts including Ratchayothin, Saphan Khwai, and Ratchadaphisek. He revealed that developers had misled buyers with ads that didn’t match actual layouts or EIA submissions.

“In several cases, spaces meant for emergency access had been turned into ornamental ponds, cafés, or EV charging zones.”

Shockingly, 11 of the 13 buildings reviewed had converted access areas into recreational zones, blocking routes for fire trucks and emergency services. These design choices not only flout the law but also pose life-threatening risks during emergencies.

As a result, the TCC has formally requested the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to re-inspect 10 of the buildings, whether completed or still under construction, reported Bangkok Post.

Legal expert Sinit Boonsit from the Department of Public Works reminded developers that even minor obstacles like plant pots can breach clearance rules.

“The law is clear. A 6-metre-wide road must remain unobstructed at all times.”

The TCC’s investigation exposes a worrying trend of profit-driven corner-cutting in Bangkok’s booming high-rise market—and raises urgent questions about how many more buildings may be quietly sidestepping the rules.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

