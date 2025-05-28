Top 5 kid-friendly experiences on Koh Samui

Experiencing Koh Samui with kids may just offer an adventure of a lifetime. The award-winning island, located in the Gulf of Thailand, features many educational activities set against the backdrop of a tropical paradise, Ann Carter writes.

The island’s kid-friendly establishments focus on educational opportunities that blend a sense of community, nature-themed activities, and creative outlets. Koh Samui is where families flock to create their versions of “home.”

Here, we detail the Top 5 kid-friendly experiences where young minds can play and grow within the confines of the island’s stunning, lush greenery.

At MULAJOY, kids can join the Explorer Kids Programme instead of enrolling in a traditional school. This alternative learning option creates a safe and nurturing space for each child. The programme offers a myriad of activities for children, aged 5 to 13, to explore their creative sides through cooking, building, creating music, playing outside, yoga, and other hands-on projects.

Located in the island’s southern sub-district of Maret, this hidden gem features a team of international staff members who provide a friendly and inviting atmosphere for young minds to blossom according to their interests and desires. MULAJOY’s mission is to create a haven in which kids can explore the world around them enabling their natural curiosities.

Kids who are not enrolled as Explorers can also enjoy free movie nights on weekends and the same daily classes. Parents also need not worry about being entertained as the attached Joy’s Kitchen – Family Restaurant & Cafe provides freshly made cuisines that are balanced by nature.

Here, you can keep an eye on your little ones while soaking in the alluring ambiance and awakening your palate. The enchanting atmosphere and progressive vision of the owners are what earn MULAJOY the best spot on the rock for families.

Mobile: +66 061 617 9909

Email: hello@mulajoy.com

Location: 33/14 Moo 2, Maret

Suratthani 84310, Koh Samui

Samui Elephant Sanctuary

Venture into the life of rescued elephants with your children at Samui Elephant Sanctuary. This highly respected, award-winning organisation is regarded by most as the island’s only truly ethical elephant sanctuary. Elephant enthusiasts can visit either the Bophut or the Chaweng Noi locations for an unforgettable encounter.

Founded by Khun Saengduean Lek Chailert, the famous owner of the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, the Samui Elephant Sanctuary is an extension of her passion for animal advocacy.

Khun Lek has always been an advocate for the country’s national symbol and realised at a young age that she wanted to spend her life fighting for the welfare of such gentle giants.

The sanctuary provides a loving and safe home to 14 elephants that have been rescued from the tourism and logging industries throughout the country.

Among its extensive list of accolades, the sanctuary has been deemed a Best Practice Elephant Venue by the World Animal Protection organisation. Visitors can be rest assured that no riding, bathing, or other controversial activities are allowed to ensure the safety of the elephants and visitors.

Kids can learn about the effects of such harmful practises on elephants and how they came to be rescued. The sanctuary’s mission is to provide a “loving, natural home where these majestic giants can thrive, express their instincts, and receive the care and respect they deserve.”

From younger elephants to older ones, kids and parents can watch the herds relish in their natural surroundings as they enjoy their newfound freedom. Learning about ethical elephant tourism can impart a different view on animal welfare and provide an eye-opening experience for all ages.

Mobile: +66 095 269 8343

Email: info@samuielephantsanctuary.org

Location: 108/52 Taweerat Pakdee Road, Bophut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320/

Chaweng Noi

Renaissance Art Center

Located in Bophut, the northern most popular sub-district of the island, the Renaissance Art Center focuses on developing children’s natural talents by offering contemporary dance, art, craft, pottery, gymnastics, aerial gymnastics, ballet, chess, digital art, guitar, electric guitar, ukulele and other exciting activities.

Kids can also enroll in individual classes that focus on developing their skills in ballet, guitar, electric guitar, and the ukulele. The atmosphere is always buzzing with excitement as young, creative mindsets are in full bloom.

The instructors are warm and passionate while remaining the utmost professional in a concerted effort to assist students in realising their full potential. It is no illusion that happy kids thrive when doing what they love.

At Renaissance Art Center, the team meets children where they are, in terms of mindset and skill, and gently assists them in developing their expressive abilities. But, it’s not just children that can take part in the fun..

Adults, too, can sign up for classes to further their artistic endeavors while gaining a sense of community through meeting like-minded people. The sky is the limit at this energising space that supports such abstract-minded learners on their journeys.

With excellent facilities and a team of professionals that focus on cultivating an exciting and promising vision in aspiring minds, this is the place to go to level up your artistic abilities.

Mobile: +66 096 164 4005

Telegram: @renaissance_art_center

Location: 73/6 (Art center Buffalo area), Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

MK Ultra Artists Pottery Studio

MK Ultra Artists Pottery Studio, the wicked and fantastical name for the island’s only pottery hub, is making its mark on Koh Samui as the premier studio for anything ceramic. Located in the island’s northern sub-district of Bangrak, the studio was founded in the past few years by professional artists.

As children aged 7 and above are welcome (due to the need for some fine motor skills) to join their classes, the messy yet satisfying work of wheel throwing, pottery painting and hand-building draws in such creative minds and neurodivergent individuals who love this type of sensory experience.

With each student producing original creations to take home, the endless gift of learning such an art makes MK Ultra Artists Pottery Studio a top notch encounter.

The vision of merging utility with art and creativity is evident the moment one enters this quirky studio environment where souls can march to their own beats. Students have the choice to paint mugs (a personal favourite of the owners), cups, bowls, plates, vases, wall hangings and more.

Kids and adults alike can have a delightful experience as they learn through using their hands and creativity to make new and exciting works of art.

Mobile: +66 080 709 1726

Email: mkultra.arts@gmail.com

Location: 16/41 Moo 4, Bo Put, Surat Thani 84320 Koh Samui, Thailand

Paradise Park Farm

Kids who love to learn about animals while experiencing nature high in the hills, will certainly enjoy an outing to Paradise Park Farm. Located on the island’s scenic southern side, this animal park’s meticulously kept grounds offer a stunning escape into nature.

Children (and adult animal lovers too) can interact with and feed different types of farm animals such as emus, lizards, horses, pigs and deer. Upon entering, visitors may be greeted by a colourful ceremony of flying birds waiting for a tasty treat.

Perhaps the park’s elevated location adds to the serene and magical environment as the steep journey towards the park provides a panoramic glimpse of the island’s scenic jungle.

Guests can enjoy authentic Thai cuisines, ice cream, snacks and a refreshing dip in the mountain-top swimming pool while absorbing the surrounding island views. Families can spend the day relaxing and capturing beautiful photos of their quality time.

Mobile: +66 081 255 1222

Email: paradiseparkfarm@hotmail.com

Location: 217/3 Moo 3, Taling Ngan, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

Our Top 5 kid-friendly experiences in Koh Samui reveal remarkable adventures into active learning. From visiting natural landscapes teeming with beauty and wildlife to more off-beat endeavors that cultivate creativity, families have numerous educational opportunities.

For parents who yearn to provide a unique upbringing for their children, Koh Samui’s island life invites such extraordinary visions to transpire.