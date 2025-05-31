Chon Buri hospital declares war on big tobacco and e-cigs

World No Tobacco Day warns of nicotine’s global health threat

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Chon Buri hospital declares war on big tobacco and e-cigs
A Chon Buri hospital has gone full throttle in the fight against smoking, blasting Big Tobacco and vaping in a fiery World No Tobacco Day event.

Somdet Phra Boromma Ratchathewi Hospital in Sriracha joined the global war on smoking yesterday, May 30, hosting a dynamic event for World No Tobacco Day at the Sri Sawarinthira Nusorn 150 Years Building.

Leading the charge was Associate Professor Dr Sophon Naphathorn, Assistant Secretary-General of the Thai Red Cross Society and the hospital’s Director, who opened the event with a strong message: “Tobacco doesn’t just damage your health—it steals your future.”

Marked every year on May 31, World No Tobacco Day raises awareness of the dangers of smoking and second-hand smoke. This year’s campaign, led by the World Health Organisation (WHO), tackled what it called the “World Spidemic”—a reference to the global spread of tobacco and nicotine addiction.

With the slogan “Expose the Tobacco Industry: E-cigarettes and Nicotine Addiction Lead to Poverty and Death,” the campaign pulled no punches, slamming both traditional cigarettes and modern e-cigs.

The hospital brought the message home with interactive exhibits, public seminars, and educational booths designed to help attendees kick the habit for good. Highlights included:

  • Consultations on quitting smoking

  • Info on herbal remedies for cravings

  • Dental health exhibits showing smoking damage

  • Nutrition advice to support recovery

Medical experts were on hand to give personal guidance, warning smokers about the dangers of mixing tobacco with medications and the long-term impact on overall health.

“We’re not just raising awareness—we’re arming people with tools to fight addiction,” said one organiser.

The hospital’s anti-smoking push also targeted policymakers, urging tougher regulation on both tobacco products and e-cigarettes, reported The Pattaya News.

Organisers stressed that public engagement is critical to achieving a smoke-free Thailand.

“This isn’t just about smokers—it’s about protecting families, kids, and future generations,” Dr Sophon added.

Somdet Phra Boromma Ratchathewi Hospital’s campaign aligns with wider efforts by the Thai Red Cross and WHO to stamp out nicotine addiction and promote healthier living through education and community support.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

