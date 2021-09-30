Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand inks deal for 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines in 2022

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: AstraZeneca will sell Thailand 60 million vaccines for 2022. (via Flickr)

A new deal signed with AstraZeneca confirms the purchase of 60 million vaccines next year for Thailand to use as booster shot third vaccines. The Ministry of Public Health signed the deal with the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer to acquire the booster shots over the course of 3 quarters of 2022.

The signing was accompanied by a ceremony attended by Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul and Department of Disease Director-General Control Dr Opas Karnkawinpong as well as AstraZeneca Thailand representatives.

The plan calls for a rollout of a first-quarter delivery of 15 million vaccines, followed by a second delivery of 30 million vaccines in the second quarter. The remaining 15 million vaccines of the deal would be delivered in the third quarter of 2022.

The contract deal between Thailand and AstraZeneca will see Thailand paying about 18 billion baht for the 60 million vaccines. That’s about 300 baht per vaccine.

A clause in the purchase contract with AstraZeneca gives the option of Thailand switching the deliveries to any newer version of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine that the producers might develop between now and the delivery date. The company is currently working on a second-generation vaccine already.

There was no mention in the report by MCOT of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines produced by Siam Bioscience, a company wholly owned by a subsidiary of Crown Property Bureau. The local production was supposed to deliver 10 million vaccines a month for use in Thailand, while exporting more to the Southeast Asia region, a plan that has brought controversy and debate.

Thailand has been receiving AstraZeneca vaccines lately through donations by Japan and from Singapore.

SOURCE: MCOT

SOURCE: MCOT

 

image

Recent comments:
image
ozvenision
2021-09-30 15:37
@Rip255 I hope you will be the first 🐎 in the queue
image
Griff1315
2021-09-30 15:41
13 minutes ago, Rip255 said: Should also buy 60m doses of Ivermectin, according to recent studies. Who is that to kill ?
image
Stonker
2021-09-30 15:42
19 minutes ago, Paco said: "Thailand has been receiving AstraZeneca vaccines lately through donations by Japan " Because Japan does not want them, they only use Moderna and Pfizer.... You have to wonder why that isn't now standard, at least as an…
image
poohy
2021-09-30 15:52
Strange question BUT what's happened to the AZ they make here or have they given that up now
image
Bob20
2021-09-30 15:57
4 minutes ago, poohy said: Strange question BUT what's happened to the AZ they make here or have they given that up now They still produce, take a proportion for here and sell the rest...
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending