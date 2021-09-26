Connect with us

Thailand

300,000 more AstraZeneca vaccines donated from Japan arrived

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 300,000 donated AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan arrived today. (via Twitter Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

In a well-timed shipment, 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines have arrived in Bangkok today, a donation from Japan. Today is the anniversary of a milestone for Thailand and Japan, as September 26 is the anniversary of the original establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Today marks the 134th anniversary of the relationship between Japan and Thailand, a perfect opportunity for a generous donation from Japan of the AstraZeneca vaccines.

This is the third donation the Japanese government has made to help Thailand in its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. In July, Japanese officials made a massive donation of 1.05 million AstraZeneca vaccines that they had requested be used to inoculate elderly people that are at high risk in Bangkok.

At the beginning of this month, Japan made a second donation of 300,000 vaccines on September 8, along with 775 oxygen concentrators needed to care for severe Covid-19 infections. They also donated equipment to help the cold chain system that keeps vaccines at very low temperatures during storage, transportation, and distribution.

Their donation of another 300,000 vaccines that arrived today brings the total to 1.65 million AstraZeneca vaccines that the Japanese government has donated to help Thailand inoculate its citizens to protect from Covid-19 over the past few months.

Today’s donation is part of a string of vaccine donations from Japan to other Southeast Asian countries with 500,000 doses to Taiwan, 400,000 doses for Vietnam, 300,000 for Thailand, and 100,00 doses for Brunei. In total, Japan has donated over 23 million vaccines of locally produced AstraZeneca.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Thailand expressed thanks to its partners on its Twitter account.

“Thailand thanks #Japan for granting 3rd lot of 300,000-dose #AstraZeneca vaccines which arrived in Thailand today as to commemorate the 134th Anniversary of 🇹🇭🇯🇵 Diplomatic Relations. In total, Japan has already granted 1.65m-dose vaccines to 🇹🇭.” [sic]

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-09-26 20:48
35 minutes ago, Thaiger said: In a well-timed shipment, 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines have arrived in Bangkok today, a donation from Japan. Today is the anniversary of a milestone for Thailand and Japan, as September 26 is the anniversary…
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-26 21:10
17 minutes ago, Bob20 said: It's a magic trick. Of course it is, they used your magic wand. Instructions provided in brown envelope, so meets all government requirements. All ready to use in experimental process, and 1 dose now equals…
image
PeterPhuket
2021-09-26 21:32
A big 'Thank you' to Japan. Is this a one-way street, I wonder ? What is Thailand doing in return, I wonder, for this momentous anniversary ???
image
Convert54
2021-09-26 21:40
1 minute ago, PeterPhuket said: A big 'Thank you' to Japan. Is this a one-way street, I wonder ? What is Thailand doing in return, I wonder, for this momentous anniversary ??? No doubt it will eventually be used in…
image
Graham
2021-09-26 21:41
Ah Thailand, the country run by the military, incompetent MP's and government officials, now having to live off donations of vaccines from other countries and the people are surviving off food donations from anyone who can give.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

