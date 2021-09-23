Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Thailand to receive 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca from Singapore on Saturday

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons

Singapore is to send 122,400 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand on Saturday, as part of a deal that will see Thailand return the favour when vaccines are more readily available. The government has also struck a similar deal with Bhutan, with that country sending Thailand 150,000 AstraZeneca doses.

According to a Nation Thailand report, the exchange has been confirmed by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat. It’s understood Singapore is also sending a shipment of 200,000 antigen test kits and 500,000 nasopharyngeal swabs, which are also expected to arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Minister has insisted that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children between the ages of 12 and 17. He was responding to concerns from Thai parents about reports of rare adverse side-effects.

Nation Thailand reports that last month, the US Federal Drug Administration confirmed 1 in 5,000 teenage boys vaccinated with Pfizer were at risk of heart inflammation. However, Anutin says it’s vital children are vaccinated if schools are to re-open from November. He adds that studies demonstrate the vaccine is safe, but it will only be given to children with parental consent.

In related news, the Thai Food and Drug Administration says it’s waiting for the manufacturer to send additional information before making a decision on the use of Pfizer in children under the age of 12. Should the vaccine be approved, the Health Ministry plans to accelerate procurement of more Pfizer doses.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

