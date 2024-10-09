Thailand and Laos combat drug smuggling and online scams

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra engaged in a pivotal meeting with her Lao counterpart to address pressing cross-border issues, including drug smuggling, human trafficking, and the alarming surge in online fraud.

During the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, the Thai premier, accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, and PM’s secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej, met with Sonexay Siphandone to reinforce the significance of Thailand and Laos’ shared borders and interconnected histories.

PM Paetongtarn expressed gratitude for the warm reception from Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone and underscored the importance of a close bilateral relationship. The discussions swiftly moved to the main agenda, focusing on drug smuggling, human trafficking, online scams, and transboundary haze, with both leaders committing to prioritising these issues.

The dialogue on drug smuggling will continue from where it left off under former PM Srettha Thavisin’s administration. Thai officials proposed a joint meeting early next year involving governors from border provinces of both nations to align their efforts with the principles established in these talks.

Both nations agreed to create a joint task force to combat online scams, particularly those involving call centre scam gangs. This task force will convene regularly to evaluate progress and refine strategies. Additionally, senior police officials from Thailand and Laos will hold routine meetings to harmonise their approaches against human trafficking networks.

The Clear Sky Strategy, aimed at integrating air quality data and establishing a climate early warning system, is set for implementation this month. This initiative reinforces the commitment of both countries to environmental sustainability and public health.

An agreement was reached to pursue a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on integrated water management within the Mekong sub-region. This collaboration aims at sustainable management of the Mekong River, crucial for both nations’ economies and ecosystems.

Economic cooperation was another focal point, with both PMs agreeing to enhance bilateral trade, investment, and tourism. Thailand pledged continued support for training Laos’ healthcare personnel and developing its public health system under the 2022-2025 human resource development plan.

The 38 year old Thai prime minister reiterated Thailand’s dedication to ensuring that all foreign workers in the country have access to social welfare and health services, affirming a commitment to the well-being of the Lao workforce in Thailand.

“We are committed to maintaining a strong and cooperative relationship with Laos, addressing mutual concerns, and fostering regional stability.”

Both leaders left the meeting with a renewed sense of partnership and a defined roadmap for tackling shared challenges. Their cooperative efforts signal a promising future for Thai-Lao relations, marked by joint initiatives and shared commitments, reported Bangkok Post.

