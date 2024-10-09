Rain check! Bangkok braces for a drenching deluge

Picture courtesy of Justin Aikin, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a stark warning: heavy rain and cooler temperatures are on the horizon for tomorrow. A staggering 33 provinces will be affected by the weather with Bangkok expected to see a soggy 60% of its area drenched. Get ready for potential flooding and flash floods as the storm rolls in.

In their latest forecast, the TMD reveals that a weakening high-pressure system is currently hovering over northern Thailand. While it may be losing strength, the upper northern and northeastern regions will still feel the chill in the morning. Meanwhile, an easterly wind is sweeping in moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, priming the lower northeastern, central, and eastern regions—including Bangkok—for a drenching.

This situation will lead to increased rainfall in these areas, with some places experiencing heavy rainfall, particularly in the lower central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the eastern region. Residents in the upper part of Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to rapidly changing weather conditions.

TMD also issued a warning for seven provinces from October 13 to October 24 to be on the lookout for high sea levels. The monsoon will affect 70% of the eastern and southern regions, with warnings of flash floods and forest runoffs.

The monsoon trough passing through the central part of the southern region will cause heavy rainfall in some areas. Residents in these regions should be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to sudden flooding and forest runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Additionally, the sea waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to be weak, with waves less than 1 metre high, and over 1 to 2 metres high in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

The northern region will experience cool weather in the morning in the upper part, with thunderstorms covering 10% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet provinces. The minimum temperature will range from 21 to 26 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will range from 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will also be cool in the morning in the upper part, with thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, mainly in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The minimum temperature will range from 21 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will range from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The central region will have thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, with some places experiencing heavy rainfall, mainly in Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces. The minimum temperature will range from 22 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will range from 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will have thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with some places experiencing heavy rainfall, mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The minimum temperature will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will range from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Easterly winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea waves will be less than 1 metre high and over 1 to 2 metres high in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (east coast) will have thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with some places experiencing heavy rainfall, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla provinces. The minimum temperature will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will range from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Variable winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea waves will be less than 1 metre high and over 1 to 2 metres high in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (west coast) will have thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with some places experiencing heavy rainfall, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. The minimum temperature will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will range from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Variable winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea waves will be less than 1 metre high, and over 1 to 2 metres high in thunderstorm areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with some places experiencing heavy rainfall. The minimum temperature will range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will range from 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.