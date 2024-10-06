Bangkok police arrest key member of call scam gang

Picture courtesy of siamfocustime

Police in Bangkok apprehended a key member of a call scam gang that impersonated the Mueang Mukdahan Police Station to defraud victims of over 40,000 baht.

Yesterday, October 5, senior officers including Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang, Police Major General Noppasin Poolsawat, Police Major General Thiradet Thamsuthee, Police Colonel Worapot Rungkachang, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Sarawut Pimsubhaporn collaborated to arrest 26 year old Laddawan under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on September 12.

The charges against her include fraud by impersonation. She was arrested outside her home in Bang Bo district, Samut Prakan province.

The scam dates back to May 31, when the perpetrators contacted the victim, claiming to be police officers from Mueang Mukdahan Police Station. They used a LINE account named สภ.เมืองมุกดาหาร to convince the victim to transfer money for a supposed financial investigation.

The victim, believing the story, transferred a total of 44,300 baht (US$1,330) in two transactions before realising they had been deceived and subsequently reported the incident to Phaya Thai Police Station. This led to the eventual arrest of the suspect.

During interrogation, Laddawan admitted to opening a bank account, which she did with her ex-boyfriend after seeing a Facebook advertisement promising 400 baht (US$12) for anyone who opened an account online.

She revealed that she had previously received a summons from Phayao Police Station regarding another mule account linked to damages worth 150,000 baht (US$4,510). She managed to negotiate and gradually repay the victims in that case.

A background check revealed that Laddawan has a criminal record that includes gambling in 2020 at Bang Khonak Police Station, Chachoengsao province, and drug-related offences in 2023 at Bang Sao Thong Police Station and Bang Bo Police Station, both in Samut Prakan province. She has been handed over to the investigation officers at Phaya Thai Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Police Major General Thiradet issued a warning to the public, urging vigilance against similar scams. He emphasised that genuine police officers do not conduct interrogations via Line or other online platforms.