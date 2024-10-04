DSI fast-tracks fraud case against celebrity retailer Kornkanok

Picture courtesy of Wassayos Ngamkham

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong authorised the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to expedite the high-profile fraud case against celebrity online retailer Kornkanok “Mae Tuck” Suwannabut. The case has been designated a special case to ensure a swift resolution.

Kornkanok and her husband, Kanpon Rueang-aram, were arrested on September 30 in Bangkok, facing multiple charges. They are accused of public fraud, inputting false information into computer systems, misleading advertising, and misrepresenting product and service details.

Kanpon has been detained at Bangkok Remand Prison while Kornkanok has been placed in the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.

The Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) denied circulating reports that it had summoned social media influencers or celebrities linked to Kornkanok for questioning. Rumours had suggested that Jenuch Bangtoei, a famous online vendor and Kornkanok’s aide, had been called in for interrogation.

The CPPD clarified that it is currently focusing on processing victim complaints and preparing summons documents. Police have confiscated five luxury vehicles and other assets belonging to Kornkanok and Kanpon.

Summonses are expected to be issued next week to individuals who appeared in live broadcasts endorsing and selling Kornkanok’s products via her social media channel.

Fraud case

The charges against the couple primarily relate to the online sale of substandard gold jewellery. Some influencers and celebrities have already provided statements to police, denying any involvement in the fraud, according to the CPPD.

The Consumer Protection Board has set a deadline of tomorrow for Kornkanok’s company to explain its business practices. Allegations have surfaced that the gold shop was not licensed for online direct sales, prompting a CPPD investigation into this claim.

Yesterday, October 3, police searched the couple’s home in the Ram Intra area of Bangkok and two of their companies located on Hathairat Road in Klong Sam Wa district, said Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertpab, the CPPD commander.

Police seized at least five luxury vehicles, including a McLaren sports car estimated to be worth 30 million baht (US$911,730), along with bank accounts and other assets. The total value of the seized assets is approximately 70 million baht (US$2 million).

A large safe deposit box, previously shown in a video by Kornkanok to be filled with millions of baht in cash, was found empty. The couple claimed they used the cash to refund customers who had returned gold items.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Money Laundering Office announced it had received evidence of fraud submitted by police. Officials will meet on October 17 to decide whether the couple’s assets should be frozen before proceeding with restitution to victims, reported Bangkok Post.

Police also searched the couple’s K2N gold shop in Klong Sam Wa district of Bangkok yesterday.