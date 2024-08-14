Thailand PM Srettha axed over shady Cabinet appointment

In a dramatic turn of events, Thailand’s Constitutional Court delivered a bombshell ruling today, August 14, declaring that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had breached ethics rules by appointing a convicted lawyer to his Cabinet.

The shocking verdict, delivered amid heightened tensions, has put the Bangkok-born PM’s political future in jeopardy, with the nation holding its breath to see if he will be ousted from office.

The embattled 62 year old prime minister is accused of flouting ethical guidelines by handing a Cabinet post to a lawyer who has previously served time behind bars, a move that has sparked outrage among a group of former senators pushing for his dismissal. The Thai Premier, who has staunchly denied any wrongdoing, now faces the prospect of being booted out of office—a development that could throw the kingdom into yet another bout of political chaos.

The Constitutional Court judges began their deliberations early this morning, around 9.30am.

The ruling follows just a week after the Constitutional Court disbanded the main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) and imposed a 10-year political ban on its former leader. Over the past two decades, Thailand has witnessed numerous prime ministers being ousted by legal decisions and coups, often orchestrated by the Constitutional Court.

The Thai PM could find himself out of office in less than a year. However, political observers suggest that the odds appear favourable this time for the property tycoon, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

In a show of calm composure, PM Srettha visited a Buddhist temple this morning, telling reporters that he had slept well and was continuing with his usual schedule, expressing little concern about the court case.

“I am worried about many things, but this matter is out of my hands. The legal process will unfold as it must.”

More news to follow…..