Tragic hit-and-run kills woman on Suksawat Road in Samut Prakan

In a devastating hit-and-run incident today on Suksawat Road, Samut Prakan, a 71 year old man and his wife were struck by a truck, resulting in her tragic death.

Police Officer Chai Polsri reported that the accident unfolded when a motorcycle collided with the back of a pickup truck, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured. The shocking incident occurred today, October 9, on a busy four-lane stretch of Suksawat Road, close to the entrance of Soi Suksawat 74 in Phra Pradaeng district.

First responders, including medical teams from Bangchak Hospital and the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, rushed to the scene to provide aid, but sadly, it was too late for the woman.

A Toyota Revo pickup truck with Bangkok registration plates was found in the third lane with its hazard lights on. The rear bumper showed signs of a collision. Not far from the pickup, a light grey Honda Wave motorcycle, also with Bangkok registration plates, lay overturned on the road.

The deceased, identified as 55 year old Siriporn Yamsuwan, was found lying on the road, partially draped over the motorcycle. Her head had been crushed, and blood and brain matter were scattered across the road. Truck tyre marks were visible, indicating the truck had run over her.

Nearby, the motorcycle’s driver, 71 year old Plan Pasada, was found sitting on the central reservation, visibly shaken and crying. He had minor injuries, including scrapes on his arms and legs, and his clothes were stained with blood and brain matter. Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

Plan recounted that they had left their home in Soi Suksawat 39 earlier to pay a social security contribution. After completing the payment, they headed to a private hospital for a dental appointment.

As they rode along Suksawat Road, an unidentified truck forced them to swerve, causing them to crash into the rear of a pickup truck in the right lane. The impact caused the motorcycle to topple, and Siriporn, who was riding a pillion, was fatally struck by the truck’s wheels. Plan sustained minor injuries.

After the crash, the truck driver fled towards the Phra Pradaeng intersection. Good Samaritans who witnessed the accident called the police and rescue services for assistance, reported KhaoSod.

Police documented the scene and recorded initial statements. The deceased’s body was handed over to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation for transportation to the forensic institute for an autopsy. Police are actively searching for the truck involved to carry out further investigations and pursue legal action.