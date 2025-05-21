Thai man fatally attacks ex-lover after alleged failed rape attempt

A Thai man reportedly lured his ex-lover to a reservoir in Phatthalung province, where he allegedly attempted to rape her and then fatally attacked her.

Sutima, a 42 year old friend of the victim, found 52 year old Malee in critical condition on the ridge of Khao Hua Chang Reservoir on May 20. Malee suffered severe facial and head injuries, and her trousers were pulled down around her ankles.

Staff from Tamot Hospital rushed her to medical care but tragically, she succumbed to her injuries.

Sutima later filed a complaint with the Tamot Police Station, naming Malee’s ex-lover, 59 year old Mudtafa, as the prime suspect. She explained that Malee asked her to accompany her to meet Mudtafa to resolve a dispute over car ownership following their breakup.

Mudtafa picked up both women in his car and took them to his relative’s home near the reservoir. While Sutima was having a meal with Mudtafa’s relatives, the man took Malee to the ridge of the reservoir, without informing Sutima.

He later returned alone and asked Sutima to get into his car to return home. However, she refused, as she did not see her friend and noticed a bloodstain on the vehicle. Growing suspicious, Sutima sought help from locals to apprehend the man, but he fled the scene.

A witness, 43 year old Janya, told police that she was riding her motorcycle past the reservoir on the way to her rubber plantation when she saw Mudtafa sitting on the ridge, striking something with a rock.

As she rode closer, she saw that his face was covered in blood. Terrified, she returned home to inform her husband. The couple, along with Sutima and other locals, then returned to the scene.

Mudtafa was later arrested while driving home. He confessed to killing Malee at the reservoir. He revealed that he was married to 56 year old Sor but had been leading a double life with Malee for over 20 years. The two had one child together.

According to his account, he and Malee arranged to discuss the ownership of their car. The conversation turned heated when it became clear that 50,000 baht was needed to resolve the issue.

Mudtafa claimed that Malee bit his finger during the argument and ran from the car, which angered him. He followed and assaulted her with a rock. He said he regretted his actions and would not have done it if he could have turned back time.

Police, however, were unconvinced by his version of events, noting that Malee was found half-naked. Investigators suspect that Mudtafa lured Malee to the reservoir in an attempt to sexually assault her. When she resisted, he fatally attacked her.

Mudtafa’s wife, Sor, told police she had known about her husband’s relationship with Malee but believed it had ended ten years ago, as he had told her they were no longer in contact.

Mudtafa has been initially charged with intentional murder, which carries a penalty of death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment ranging from 15 to 20 years. As for the suspected attempted sexual assault, officers are awaiting a detailed autopsy report on the victim’s body.