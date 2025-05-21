Thai man fatally attacks ex-lover after alleged failed rape attempt

Killer denies rape attempt and claims car ownership dispute as motive

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin14 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
74 2 minutes read
Thai man fatally attacks ex-lover after alleged failed rape attempt
Photo via Facebook/ สายตรงข่าวจริง

A Thai man reportedly lured his ex-lover to a reservoir in Phatthalung province, where he allegedly attempted to rape her and then fatally attacked her.

Sutima, a 42 year old friend of the victim, found 52 year old Malee in critical condition on the ridge of Khao Hua Chang Reservoir on May 20. Malee suffered severe facial and head injuries, and her trousers were pulled down around her ankles.

Staff from Tamot Hospital rushed her to medical care but tragically, she succumbed to her injuries.

Sutima later filed a complaint with the Tamot Police Station, naming Malee’s ex-lover, 59 year old Mudtafa, as the prime suspect. She explained that Malee asked her to accompany her to meet Mudtafa to resolve a dispute over car ownership following their breakup.

Related Articles

Mudtafa picked up both women in his car and took them to his relative’s home near the reservoir. While Sutima was having a meal with Mudtafa’s relatives, the man took Malee to the ridge of the reservoir, without informing Sutima.

Thai woman fatally attacked by ex-lover
Photo via Facebook/ สรณัฐ ตี๋ อู๋ไพจิตร

He later returned alone and asked Sutima to get into his car to return home. However, she refused, as she did not see her friend and noticed a bloodstain on the vehicle. Growing suspicious, Sutima sought help from locals to apprehend the man, but he fled the scene.

A witness, 43 year old Janya, told police that she was riding her motorcycle past the reservoir on the way to her rubber plantation when she saw Mudtafa sitting on the ridge, striking something with a rock.

As she rode closer, she saw that his face was covered in blood. Terrified, she returned home to inform her husband. The couple, along with Sutima and other locals, then returned to the scene.

Thai man tricked ex-lover to meet and killed her after sexual rejection
Photo via Facebook/ สายตรงข่าวจริง

Mudtafa was later arrested while driving home. He confessed to killing Malee at the reservoir. He revealed that he was married to 56 year old Sor but had been leading a double life with Malee for over 20 years. The two had one child together.

According to his account, he and Malee arranged to discuss the ownership of their car. The conversation turned heated when it became clear that 50,000 baht was needed to resolve the issue.

Mudtafa claimed that Malee bit his finger during the argument and ran from the car, which angered him. He followed and assaulted her with a rock. He said he regretted his actions and would not have done it if he could have turned back time.

Thai man kills ex-lover after failed sexual assault
Photo via Facebook/ สรณัฐ ตี๋ อู๋ไพจิตร

Police, however, were unconvinced by his version of events, noting that Malee was found half-naked. Investigators suspect that Mudtafa lured Malee to the reservoir in an attempt to sexually assault her. When she resisted, he fatally attacked her.

Mudtafa’s wife, Sor, told police she had known about her husband’s relationship with Malee but believed it had ended ten years ago, as he had told her they were no longer in contact.

Mudtafa has been initially charged with intentional murder, which carries a penalty of death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment ranging from 15 to 20 years. As for the suspected attempted sexual assault, officers are awaiting a detailed autopsy report on the victim’s body.

Latest Thailand News
Monorail mania: Thailand&#8217;s Pink Line to operate free trial run Bangkok News

Monorail mania: Thailand’s Pink Line to operate free trial run

1 minute ago
Thai man fatally attacks ex-lover after alleged failed rape attempt Thailand News

Thai man fatally attacks ex-lover after alleged failed rape attempt

14 minutes ago
EC Markets takes centre stage at iFX Expo International 2025 in Limassol Finance

EC Markets takes centre stage at iFX Expo International 2025 in Limassol

32 minutes ago
Buriram man caught stealing motorcycle with pickup truck Crime News

Buriram man caught stealing motorcycle with pickup truck

2 hours ago
Sink or spend? Thailand nears decision on submarine deal Bangkok News

Sink or spend? Thailand nears decision on submarine deal

2 hours ago
Man arrested for thefts worth 300,000 baht in Samut Prakan Crime News

Man arrested for thefts worth 300,000 baht in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
Thailand rolls out new payout rules for flight delays Thailand News

Thailand rolls out new payout rules for flight delays

2 hours ago
Missing durian vendor reappears safely, declines to go home Thailand News

Missing durian vendor reappears safely, declines to go home

2 hours ago
Vietnam: Has America learned nothing from its war of atrocities? Opinion

Vietnam: Has America learned nothing from its war of atrocities?

2 hours ago
Motorcycle gunfire attack on Honda Jazz shocks Chon Buri residents Crime News

Motorcycle gunfire attack on Honda Jazz shocks Chon Buri residents

3 hours ago
SRT approves delayed Lat Krabang container depot overhaul Bangkok News

SRT approves delayed Lat Krabang container depot overhaul

3 hours ago
Croatian man arrested for illegally running travel agency in Chiang Mai Thailand News

Croatian man arrested for illegally running travel agency in Chiang Mai

3 hours ago
Van fire on Bangkok bridge disrupts traffic, no injuries Bangkok News

Van fire on Bangkok bridge disrupts traffic, no injuries

3 hours ago
17 Irrawaddy dolphins left in Songkhla Lake amid extinction crisis Thailand News

17 Irrawaddy dolphins left in Songkhla Lake amid extinction crisis

4 hours ago
Stark raving nude: Naked men run riot on Pattaya streets Pattaya News

Stark raving nude: Naked men run riot on Pattaya streets

4 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist and Italian passenger seriously injured in Phuket crash Phuket News

Thai motorcyclist and Italian passenger seriously injured in Phuket crash

4 hours ago
Weather chaos set to slam 46 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Weather chaos set to slam 46 Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up Pattaya News

Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up

4 hours ago
Thai woman accuses monk and his family of physically assaulting her Thailand News

Thai woman accuses monk and his family of physically assaulting her

20 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on cars blocking wheelchair paths Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on cars blocking wheelchair paths

20 hours ago
Krungsri delays new credit lines amid US tariff uncertainty Business News

Krungsri delays new credit lines amid US tariff uncertainty

21 hours ago
Vietjet transfers 50 Boeing planes to Thai arm in regional shake-up Thailand News

Vietjet transfers 50 Boeing planes to Thai arm in regional shake-up

21 hours ago
Missing durian vendor believed safe after CCTV footage emerges Thailand News

Missing durian vendor believed safe after CCTV footage emerges

21 hours ago
Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN

21 hours ago
Murder mystery: Man&#8217;s body in barrel at Nakhon Sawan reservoir Crime News

Murder mystery: Man’s body in barrel at Nakhon Sawan reservoir

21 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin14 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
74 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai motorcyclist and Italian passenger seriously injured in Phuket crash

Thai motorcyclist and Italian passenger seriously injured in Phuket crash

4 hours ago
Thai woman accuses monk and his family of physically assaulting her

Thai woman accuses monk and his family of physically assaulting her

20 hours ago
Missing durian vendor believed safe after CCTV footage emerges

Missing durian vendor believed safe after CCTV footage emerges

21 hours ago
Murder mystery: Man&#8217;s body in barrel at Nakhon Sawan reservoir

Murder mystery: Man’s body in barrel at Nakhon Sawan reservoir

21 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x