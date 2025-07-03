Jealous ex-soldier guns down love rival in Phitsanulok attack

A jealous ex-soldier turned a quiet evening into a scene of horror when he stormed into a Phitsanulok home and gunned down his ex-wife’s new husband in a fit of rage.

The shocking incident unfolded at 8pm yesterday, July 2, in Ban Nakham, Mueang Ban Yang, Wat Bot district. Police are now on a manhunt for the armed fugitive who fled immediately after the fatal shooting.

Officers from Wat Bot Police Station, accompanied by volunteers from the Burapha Rescue Unit, arrived at the crime scene to find 41 year old Suriya, the homeowner, lying dead in front of his house. The victim had been shot without warning.

According to investigators, the gunman is a former soldier who once had a relationship with Suriya’s wife. Fuelled by jealousy and desperation, he went to the house that evening, allegedly hoping for a chance to win back his ex-wife.

However, when he realised she was not home, his intentions took a dark turn. Consumed by anger, the man pulled out a firearm he had brought with him and fired at Suriya, striking him fatally before escaping into the night.

Police said the suspect fled on foot, vanishing into nearby residential areas before officers could respond. A witness living next door reported hearing a heated argument, followed by a loud gunshot that shattered the quiet of the neighbourhood.

One officer involved in the case stated, “We believe the motive was jealousy. The suspect appears to have planned this attack.”

Investigators are now collecting further evidence, including CCTV footage from nearby houses and statements from witnesses who saw the suspect arrive and leave the property, reported KhaoSod.

The victim’s body was recovered by rescue volunteers and sent for a forensic autopsy. Meanwhile, police teams are coordinating with local informants and deploying patrols to track down the suspect, who remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police urged the public to stay vigilant and report any sightings or suspicious activity that could lead to the man’s arrest.

“This was a tragic and senseless act of violence,” police added. “We are doing everything possible to bring the perpetrator to justice swiftly.”