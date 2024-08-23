Thaksin-era furniture returns as Paetongtarn takes office

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The iconic furniture from Thaksin Shinawatra’s administration has been reinstated in the Prime Minister’s office, just in time for his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to take the reins as Thailand’s youngest premier.

The sofa set and wooden desk, once the centrepieces of the PM’s office during Thaksin’s tenure (2001-2006), were returned today to their original spots in the Thai Khu Fah building, located within the Government House compound.

These pieces had faithfully served a string of prime ministers until General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s departure. However, Srettha Thavisin, who succeeded Prayut, opted to replace the furnishings with his own when he took office.

According to the Cabinet Secretariat, other office fixtures, such as filing cabinets, have remained untouched since Thaksin’s era, preserving a piece of history in the heart of the government. Additionally, the guest waiting room and the PM’s dressing room, which had been converted into a bedroom by Srettha for his overnight stays, will be restored to their original condition, erasing the last traces of his short-lived term.

Paetongtarn, sworn in as Thailand’s 31st prime minister on August 18, takes office under the shadow of her family’s political legacy. At just 38, she not only became the youngest leader in Thailand’s history but also the third member of the Shinawatra family to hold the nation’s highest office, following in the footsteps of her father, Thaksin, and her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra (2011-2014), reported The Nation.

In related news, PM Paetongtarn extended her gratitude to foreign leaders on Monday, August 19, for their congratulations on her appointment as Thailand’s 31st premier. She also reiterated Thailand’s dedication to enhancing multilateral cooperation to benefit all countries in the region.

