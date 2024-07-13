Potential assassination attempt of President Trump

Former President Donald Trump was swiftly taken off stage by Secret Service agents after apparent gunshots were fired at the former president whilst he was at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Footage shows Trump reacting and ducking as sharp cracks rang out. Agents quickly surrounded him and escorted him to a waiting vehicle. Trump raised a fist as he was bundled into the car, whilst clearly injured from a gunshot as blood poured from a wound near his ear.

Trump’s campaign confirmed he was “fine” and being checked at a local medical facility. Spokesman Steven Cheung thanked law enforcement and first responders for their quick action.

The Secret Service confirmed Trump’s safety and announced an ongoing investigation.

Trump was addressing supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania, when multiple bangs were heard. Witnesses described seeing a suspicious person with a rifle on a nearby roof before the shots.

Witnesses reported hearing several shots and described chaotic scenes as Secret Service agents protected Trump. The White House confirmed President Biden received a briefing, and politicians from both parties condemned the violence.