Thai investment roadshow heads to Shanghai to court investors

Thailand’s Finance Minister and Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Pichai Chunhavajira will lead a delegation to Shanghai this week for a four-day investment roadshow, targeting high-tech manufacturers and EV industry players.

BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi announced that the mission, running from tomorrow, November 19 to 22, aims to attract Chinese manufacturers, particularly those specialising in EV battery cells and advanced electronics, to establish production facilities in Thailand.

The visit also commemorates the upcoming 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations in 2025.

A highlight of the roadshow is the Thailand-China Investment Forum 2024, scheduled for November 21 in Shanghai. The event, organised jointly by the BOI, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and Bank of China, has already drawn over 500 registered Chinese investors from various sectors including electric vehicles, batteries, electronics, electrical appliances, digital technology, and machinery.

Success stories from established Chinese investors in Thailand, including Haier, Westwell Technology, and Digital Green Logistics, will be showcased at the forum.

Thai financial institutions – Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, and Siam Commercial Bank – along with industrial estate operators Rojana and 304 Estate, will present investment opportunities to potential Chinese investors.

The delegation plans private meetings with executives from leading companies, focusing particularly on EV battery cell manufacturers, used battery management specialists, and advanced electronics producers. This push for upstream investments aims to strengthen Thailand’s supply chain infrastructure and support existing Chinese operations in the country.

Chinese investment in Thailand has shown strong momentum, with 554 BOI applications worth 114.07 billion baht submitted in the first nine months of this year, following 416 applications totalling 158.12 billion baht in 2022.

Thai officials will outline government incentives and support measures available to Chinese investors, emphasising Thailand’s readiness to accommodate new investments from China, reported The Nation.

