Medeze scoops prestigious industry award for stem cell innovation

MEDEZE Group Public Company Limited hit a high note in the world of regenerative medicine, bagging the coveted ACES Award for Industry Champions of the Year.

This accolade shines a spotlight on the firm’s monumental strides in stem cell banking across Southeast Asia, celebrating its impressive evolution from Bangkok Stem Cell in 2010 to Thailand’s top mesenchymal stem cell bank today.

Boasting some of the region’s most cutting-edge stem cell labs, MEDEZE is not one to rest on its laurels. With Class 100 Cleanroom certification from the prestigious National Environmental Balancing Bureau, USA (NEBB), and rigorous adherence to the American Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) standards, they’re clearly a force to be reckoned with, said a MEDEZE Group spokesperson.

“This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of longevity science. We’ve consistently invested in cutting-edge technology and maintained rigorous quality protocols to ensure we deliver the highest standards of care to our clients.”

MEDEZE has shattered norms with its pioneering breakthroughs, including Thailand’s first storage of mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) for umbilical cord tissue and the groundbreaking world debut of adipose tissue storage. Their innovations offer new hope for treating an array of conditions, all the way from heart disease to neurodegenerative disorders.

The company’s sci-tech repertoire doesn’t stop there. With its pioneering NK cell immunotherapy programme—crafted with the expertise of Japanese scientists Dr. Junichi Masuyama and Dr. Sanehiko Fujita—MEDEZE enhances natural immune responses, tackling chronic illnesses and cancer.

With operations spanning nine countries, MEDEZE has partnered with a staggering 206 hospitals and clinics in Thailand, including the illustrious Bangkok Hospital and Bumrungrad Hospital. Its influence rings out across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, delivering state-of-the-art medical solutions worldwide.

Through the Bangkok Stem Cell Foundation, founded in 2015, MEDEZE is also championing the cause of public health education, and spreading the word about the potential of stem cell therapy. And with a rock-solid 35.46% net profit margin achieved by the third quarter of 2023, they’ve expertly balanced business triumph with social responsibility.

The ACES Award adds another feather to MEDEZE’s already crowded cap, joining other esteemed accolades like the Frost & Sullivan Southeast Asia Company of the Year Award. With such laurels, MEDEZE cements its status as a trailblazer in the domain of stem cell banking services, steadfast in its quest to push the frontiers of longevity science even further, reported Bangkok Post

As the global stem cells and regenerative medicine market rockets skyward, MEDEZE Group stands primed at the cutting edge—ready to shape the future of healthcare with its stellar stem cell banking services and pioneering therapies.

