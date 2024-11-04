Thailand seeks Japanese investment in high-tech sectors

Image: Freepik

Thailand’s Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan met with Japanese business leaders on November 1 to encourage increased investment in advanced technology sectors, aiming to restore Japan’s position as Thailand’s primary foreign investor.

In his first meeting since taking office, Pichai held discussions with Keita Ishii, president of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), alongside executives from major Japanese firms including Itochu Cooperation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Thailand), Sumitomo Corporation Thailand, Knowledge Creation Technology, Japan Airlines and Toyota Tsusho (Thailand).

The minister emphasised the longstanding economic partnership between the two nations, noting that Japanese investment currently represents a quarter of all foreign investment in Thailand.

Pichai specifically called for increased Japanese involvement in modern industrial supply chains, particularly in printed circuit boards (PCBs), semiconductor manufacturing, and digital artificial intelligence sectors.

“The government stands ready to support Japanese investment, given Thailand’s capability to manufacture advanced technology components.”

He also highlighted Thailand’s potential as a food security hub, offering to serve as a warehouse and export centre for countries including Japan.

The Japanese business leaders expressed interest in expanding their investments beyond these sectors into areas such as hydrogen technology, green energy, and service industries. The meeting underscored the robust trade relationship between the two countries, which reached US$55.8 billion (1.8 trillion baht) in 2023.

Thai exports to Japan, including automobiles, electronic components, processed chicken, machinery and circuit boards, totalled US$24.6 billion, while imports from Japan amounted to US$31.1 billion, reported Bangkok Post.

