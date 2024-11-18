Overloaded pickup truck overturns in Nakhon Ratchasima

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a near-tragic twist of fate, a rice-laden pickup truck flipped over, narrowly missing disaster for its driver in Nakhon Ratchasima. The dramatic accident, thought to be triggered by an overloaded vehicle causing a wheel nut to come loose, unfolded yesterday, November 17, in the bustling area of Phimai.

Emergency crews from the Phimai rescue unit dashed to the scene following reports of the crash near the U-turn at Ban Tamyae in Krabuang Yai. There they found a silver Toyota Hilux, registration Phor Tor 7939, lying upside down, its left rear wheel conspicuously absent. Two people involved in the accident sustained minor injuries.

Heroic rescue workers sprang into action, administering first aid to the rattled victims. Behind the wheel was Panya, a 53-year-old local from Ban Phrae in Buriram’s Ku Mueang district.

He recounted his journey with a full rice load from Chai Nat to Lam Thamenchai district, claiming all was well until chaos struck as the vehicle lost control and overturned. Panya suspects a loose wheel nut was to blame, causing the truck to tumble.

The several-tonne rice cargo likely overwhelmed the wheel nut, leading to its failure and the subsequent detachment of the rear wheel, setting the stage for calamity. Miraculously, no lives were lost in the bedlam. Investigators are now delving into the precise cause behind the mishap, seeking more detailed insights.

This hair-raising incident throws a spotlight on the dangers of transporting hefty loads, especially in vehicles potentially unfit to tackle such stress. The critical necessity of regular vehicle maintenance, including ensuring the security of wheel nuts and vital components, rings out loud and clear to avert such calamities.

KhaoSod reported local police are on the case, conducting a meticulous investigation to establish the exact cause.

Traffic safety officials issued a clarion call for drivers to verify their vehicles’ roadworthiness before long hauls, especially with hefty cargoes on board. This incident serves as a stark wake-up call about the dire consequences of neglecting vehicle checks.

The incident in Nakhon Ratchasima has ignited a wave of concern over the necessity for rigorous safety audits and regulation enforcement concerning the transport of heavy goods.

