Thai developers revising strategies after a drop in Q2 | The Thaiger

Thai developers revising strategies after a drop in Q2
Some of Thailand’s largest property developers have reported drops in revenue and profit in Q2 2019. The slump follows commercial banks in Thailand reining in loan approvals in response to a new loan-to-value regulation that took effect on April 1.
• AP (Thailand) reported total Q2 revenue of 4.8 billion baht, down 25.9% compared to last year’s 6.48 billion baht, and net profit of 488 million baht, down 59.3%.
• LPN Development Q2 revenue was 1.67 billion baht, a drop of 26.8%, and profit of 176.73 million baht, for a 29.3% decline.
• SC Asset Corporation’s revenue was 3.49 billion baht, down 10.5%, and profit 282 million baht, a 37.3 % drop.
• Ananda Development reported Q2 revenue at 2.03 billion baht, down 15.4%, and profit at 119 million baht, down 79.6%.
• Pruksa Holdings reported 7.8 billion baht in revenue, down 28.4%, and 932 million baht profit, down 40.3%.
• Property Perfect reported its revenue at 4.3 billion baht, down 8.5%, but its Q2 net profit was 471.46 million baht, up 208.1% from the same period last year.
Other firms reported strong first-half growth, however, thanks to solid performances in Q1, when homebuyers rushed to beat the new bank LTV deadline.
Pruksa’s deputy chief executive Supattra Paopiamsap says that the overall market in metropolitan Bangkok dropped 13% in the first half of 2019, compared to the same period last year. Property ownership transfers between April and May fell 24%, she reported, showing a clear market slowdown.
But Pruksa still plans to launch a further 26 new residential projects in 2019, lowering its target for the year from 55 projects to 40.
Other firms have also revised 2019 project launch forecasts due to the market swings. Ananda Development has suspended its 10-billion condominium project Ideo Q Phahon-Saphankhwai and will refund buyers’ down payments received since April.
SOURCE: The Nation
Radisson brand add another Phuket hotel to its portfolio
The Radisson Hotel Group has signed a deal for a 222 key mixed-use hotel on Phuket’s north west coast at Mai Khao.
Set to open in early 2023, the hotel has sales and leaseback units under a hotel residences program.
Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach is being developed by Thai-Chinese Property Holdings.
Phuket’s ongoing development surge continues to attract Chinese groups and target branded hotel real estate.
“Phuket is the perfect fit for our upscale Radisson brand. The signing of this new property reflects our confidence in Thailand’s tourism industry and our strategy of introducing world-class hotels into Asia’s dynamic destinations, including major cities and popular resort destinations. We look forward to working with Thai-Chinese Property Holdings, as we bring this exciting project to life,” commented Katerina Giannouka, President, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.
“With Radisson Hotel Group’s experience and expertise, along with their world renonwned hotel brands, we are confident and delighted to be working with the team. Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach is poised to elevate the level of upscale hospitality in Phuket,” said Darren Judges, Managing Director, Thai-Chinese Property Holdings Co., Ltd.
According to Mastercard’s 2018 Global Destination Cities Index, Phuket attracted 9.29 million international visitors last year, which made it the 11th most visited destination on the planet. Served by more than 50 airlines, Phuket International Airport offers direct connections to and from major cities worldwide.
The existing Radisson Blu Plaza Resort Phuket Panwa Beach
Amnesty program for unlicensed Thai hotels finishes September 9
PHOTO: We needed a photo of a small hotel. So this is The Small Hotel in Krabi (already licensed!!)
The Thai government has issued guidelines for unlicensed hotels under their amnesty program. Hotels must submit applications and complete improvements before September 9, so time is of the essence.
Baker McKenzie Thailand has outlined the process and guidelines which we are republishing as follows:
On August 3, 2019, the Ministry of Interior announced the ministerial notifications (the “Notification“) which prescribe the criteria, procedures, and conditions for the submission of documents or evidence by non-compliant hotel operators who qualify for an amnesty under Order No. 6/2562 of Thailand’s National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).
According to the Notification, operators of qualified hotels — those constructed before 19 August 2016 and are being operated as hotels without meeting/function rooms — may notify the local authority having jurisdiction over the relevant hotels, about their non-compliance with particular sections of the Hotel Act, the Town Planning Act, or the Building Control Act. These local authorities include district offices in Bangkok, Pattaya City, municipalities, or sub-district administration organisations, depending on where the hotel is situated.
Additionally, hotel operators are required to submit any of the following documents to the local authority, to prove that their buildings were built before August 19 2016, and have been operating as hotels without meeting/function rooms since before June 12 2019…
1. Photocopy of building construction permit, building modification permit, or certificate of building construction or modification;
2. Photocopy of evidence of ownership of building or location on which the building is located;
3. Photocopy of license to operate business affecting health;
4. Evidence of payment of hotel room taxes to the local authority;
5. Evidence of tax payment to the Revenue Department;
6. Evidence of permission to use electricity and tap water;
7. Evidence of application for civil registration;
8. Photocopy of sale and purchase agreement for the land or building, which was registered with the land office;
9. Evidence of advertisements on websites or an advertisement service agreement;
10. Plan and building blueprint, as approved by the local authority for the construction or modification; or
11. Any other documents or evidence which illustrate that the buildings were built before August 19 2016, and have been operated as hotels without meeting/function rooms since before June 12 2019.
In order to obtain the amnesty, an official notification must be made, and building improvements must be completed by September 9 2019 — within 90 days from the Order’s effective date. Qualified hotel operators are encouraged to act swiftly in order to qualify for the amnesty.
The amnesty program is an important step forward in the government’s path to addressing unlicensed accommodation in the country.
Chewathai launches seven new property projects in Bangkok despite slowdown
Listed property firm Chewathai says they are revising down their revenue target for this year from 2.8 billion to 1.6 billion baht after demand for residential projects has shown a slowing down in the first half of 2019. The company’s managing director Boon Choon Kiet made the announcement yesterday.
Boon says Chewathai’s total revenue of 618.65 million baht in the first half of this year was lower than estimated because the property market has been facing high competition. He says the two main factors were a liower demand for residential property plus restrictions on loans approved by commercial Thai banks.
But he says the company has decided to go ahead with the launch of seven new residential projects worth 7.2 billion baht – two of which will be launched in the third quarter of this year worth a combined 2.64 billion baht and five projects in the fourth quarter worth 4.78 billion baht.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Chewathai managing director Boon Choon Kiet – The Nation
