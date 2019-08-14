Industry minister says exporters will still need help to work-around strong Thai currency | The Thaiger

Business
Industry minister says exporters will still need help to work-around strong Thai currency
The strong Thai baht is still a big problem for Thailand’s industries, exports and tourism, key drivers of the Thai economy. The baht’s strength has been partly driven by Thailand’s high current account surplus of US$17 billion this year, attracting investment in the currency as a ‘safe haven’.
Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit says the ministry will continue to support exporters in currency hedging and is discussing measures to promote investment and imports after a meeting with the central bank governor.
Speaking about the high baht valuation Suriya said foreign investors were ‘parking’ the baht in Thai banks and investments.
“The central bank said it has already acted on the baht’s strength, but it needs to be careful in doing so, or Thailand will be seen as a currency manipulator for trade advantage.”
The Thai baht has increased against the US dollar by 5.5% so far this year.
Yesterday Reuters reported that the Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob was still concerned about financial stability after last week’s interest rate cut.
Last week, the Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee unexpectedly voted 5-2 to cut the key interest rate by 1 basis-point to 1.50%.
The Thai Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said last Friday that there will be no interference in the central bank’s policies.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
Thai land prices appreciate average of 8.3%
Land prices around Thailand have risen by an average of 8.3%, whilst land in the Eastern Economic Corridor have appreciated by more than 10% – the new land appraisals will be implemented for tax collection purposes next year, according to Wilawan Veerakun, deputy director general of the Treasury Department.
The price of parcels of land in Khampaeng Phet province has gone up 200% though no rise has been recorded for the past six years, a statistical anomaly, she said.
The land price appraisal by the Treasury Department is used for tax collection purposes, but they acknowledge that the market price is usually much higher than the department’s evaluation.
29% of land parcels saw a price rise, 70% remained unchanged from the previous appraisal while 1% showed a decrease due to a new method of appraisal that uses digital technology to explore the details of each land parcel feature, she explained.
The most expensive land prices are located in prime areas of Bangkok, eg. where Chidlom Road meets Rama I Road, around Paragon Department Store, and on Ratchadamri road, with each square wah (4 square metres) costing 1 million baht, up from 900,000 baht.
Land prices in the EEC rose more than 10% due to the government’s initiative to boost a new round of investment in Chonburi, Chachoengsao and Rayong.
SOURCE: The Nation
If you’re looking for land, a house, villa or condo in Thailand, go to property.thethaiger.com for the largest selection.
Business
Thai advertisers deserting Print, but love Cinema and Transit ads
Thai businesses are shunning newspapers and magazines for advertising, but still support cinema advertising and ‘transit’ media.
Newspaper advertising spend dropped nearly 28%. Magazine spending wasn’t far behind dropping nearly 25%, year on year.
Thailand’s advertising spend dropped 0.42% year on year in July to about 9.143 billion baht, according to Nielsen media report. The report says that only cinema, in-store, and transit media showed growth.
Cinema advertising posted the highest growth in advertising spending in July at 55.9% to 979 million baht, up from 628 million baht earned in July last year. Meanwhile, ad spending on in-store media jumped 8.8 % to 99 million baht, up from 91 million baht. Ad spending on transit media (like BTS and MRT stations and trains) also increased slightly by 1.20% to 504 million baht in July this year, up from 498 million baht in 2018.
Newspapers still suffered the biggest slump in ad spending, down 27.7% to 400 million baht from 553 million a year ago. Ad spending on magazines also fell significantly by 24.8% from 101 million baht to 76 million baht.
Ad spending on terrestrial and digital TVs dropped 3.33% in July this year, Cable and satellite TVs also saw a 3.5% drop, radio advertising only dropped 1.44% while outdoor media followed the same trend, dipping a minor 0.34%.
Advertising spending in the first seven months of 2019 continued to fall, going down to 59.861 billion baht from 60.920 billion baht.
SOURCE: The Nation
ASEAN
Air Asia celebrates ASEAN Day with a special Airbus A320
AirAsia introduced a ‘Sustainable ASEAN’ colour-scheme on a new Airbus A320 to mark ASEAN Day celebrations last week. Thailand is the Chair for ASEAN, the ten country south east asian trading bloc, for 2019.
Alongside the ASEAN Chairmanship logo, the livery features the best of ASEAN tourism icons, helping to advance and support AirAsia’s sustainability partnership with ASEAN nations and its mission to create a globally recognised ASEAN brand.
The launch event was attended by ASEAN deputy secretary-general AKP Mochtan, Ministry of Tourism and Sports Thailand Permanent Secretary Chote Trachu and Ministry of Transport Thailand, Chaiwat Thongkamkoon, along with AirAsia Group executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes.
AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said, “As a truly ASEAN airline, we’re thrilled to showcase what makes our home special on one of our aircraft and to reiterate our ongoing commitment to sustainability.”
AirAsia’s sustainability efforts include guest education, carbon reduction and waste management through AirAsia’s philanthropic arm AirAsia Foundation.
SOURCE: Air Asia
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Thailand, the land of festivals
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
Top 10 ways to save water at home
British and Australian expats and tourists ponder the Thai baht
Rehearsals continue for the grand Royal Barge Procession in Bangkok
55 year old New Zealand expat arrested on drug charges and working without work permit
Thailand, the land of festivals
Police seeking arrest warrants for planners of August 2 Bangkok bombs
Thai developers revising strategies after a drop in Q2
Industry minister says exporters will still need help to work-around strong Thai currency
Electronic cigarettes valued at 11.25 million baht seized in Mukdahan province
Thai couple spend 1.5 million baht on tomb for their pug dog
Thai tourism will be badly hit if Hong Kong airport mayhem continues
Koh Samui tourists rounded up on year long overstay
12 year old ringleader admits to throwing huge rocks at cars
Convicted US pedophile caught teaching children at his home in northern Thailand
Father, mother and child found dead in back of car in Pathum Thani
Flights departing Hong Kong airport today, mostly on schedule
Nine minor parties convinced to stick with government
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
Trending
- Entertainment5 hours ago
Thailand, the land of festivals
- Expats3 days ago
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
- Expats1 day ago
Thailand tightens the screws on TM30 reporting, petition ongoing
- Phuket3 days ago
Three storey construction site collapses in Rawai, Phuket – 8 injured, 2 missing
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways faces more bad news with bigger losses in Q2
- Environment3 days ago
Three herbicides will be banned in Thailand this year
- Bangkok2 days ago
Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, makes merit on her 87th birthday
- Expats10 hours ago
Koh Samui tourists rounded up on year long overstay