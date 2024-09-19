Thai AirAsia offers free flights to Paralympic medalists

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai AirAsia announced free flights for Thai Paralympic athletes who won medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Medalists will receive free flights for up to 10 years, both domestically and internationally.

This offer extends to one accompanying person and covers all Thai AirAsia routes.

Thai AirAsia X CEO Tassapon Bijleveld expressed immense pride in the Thai Paralympic athletes for their historic achievements. The athletes secured a total of 30 medals, including six gold, 11 silver, and 13 bronze, showcasing their dedication and rigorous training.

“We deeply appreciate the Thai Paralympic athletes for their strength and hard work, which led to their success at the Paralympic Games. Their achievements bring joy and pride to themselves and all Thai people.”

Due to the multiple medals won by many Thai Paralympic athletes, including those in team and pair events, Thai AirAsia has decided to base the free flight entitlement on the highest medal each athlete received.

As a result, four athletes will receive free flights for 10 years for their gold medals, eight athletes for five years for their silver medals, and 13 athletes for two years for their bronze medals. In total, 25 Thai Paralympic athletes will benefit from this offer.

Thai AirAsia is committed to providing equal service to all passengers and promoting employment opportunities. Last year, the airline received the Organisation Promoting Employment for People with Disabilities award at the Friendly Design Awards. In 2024, Thai AirAsia and its group companies employed 56 people with disabilities, including visually impaired individuals, through the Universal Design Foundation, assigning them roles that match their skills and abilities.

The airline’s policies emphasise equality and inclusivity, aligning with its slogan, Now Everyone Can Fly. Thai AirAsia’s initiatives reflect its dedication to these principles, ensuring that its services and employment practices are accessible to all, reported KhaoSod.