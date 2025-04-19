Thai sailors battle for glory in Sattahip showdown

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 19, 2025
55 1 minute read
Thai sailors battle for glory in Sattahip showdown
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Thailand’s future Olympians are making serious waves off the coast of Chon Buri, as the Thailand National Sailing Championship 2025 enters its penultimate day with thrilling performances, tight finishes, and international rivalry on the high seas.

Yesterday, April 18, the fifth day of the prestigious regatta, 229 athletes battled across multiple classes under near-perfect sailing conditions. With clear skies, moderate winds of 7–14 knots, and one-metre-high waves, Dongtan Bay in Sattahip proved to be the ideal battleground for these seafaring stars.

Held from April 14 to 19, the championship features 211 sailboats and a growing list of standout competitors — many of whom are eyeing spots on future national teams.

Thai sailors battle for glory in Sattahip showdown | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

In the hotly contested Optimist class, young Thai sailor Sarawit Naksuk, representing the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, is currently leading with 18 net points after eight races. Close behind is teammate Phailin Charoenphon with 22 net points, keeping the race wide open.

Thai sailors battle for glory in Sattahip showdown | News by Thaiger

The ILCA 4 class saw three races on the day, bringing the total to nine. Thailand’s Parin Suppying continues to dominate, holding the top spot with 21 net points.

In the ILCA 6 class, also at nine races, Noppatsorn Khunboonchan has taken the lead with 15 net points, representing the Yacht Racing Association with composure and consistency.

For the ILCA 7 class, a fierce contest is unfolding. Worawong Ratcharattanarak from the Naval Academy Sailing Club is steering into first place with 16 net points, chased by Bowonnan Chanram of the Yacht Racing Association (19 points) and Htet Lin Zaw of Myanmar (22 points).

Thai sailors battle for glory in Sattahip showdown | News by Thaiger

The 420 class is proving to be a crowd-pleaser. Thailand’s duo Pitiphum Charoenphon and Worakarn Suksriklom are leading with just 8 net points after nine races. In second are Nor Asma Balqis binti Rosli and Hadif Muayyad bin Mohd Husni from Malaysia with 16 points, while India’s Eklavya Batham and Akshat Kumar Dohare hold third with 30 points, reported The Pattaya News.

With just one day remaining, all eyes are on Dongtan Bay as the final races determine who will hoist the national title and who will go home dreaming of redemption. Stay tuned — it’s going to be a dramatic finish.

Latest Thailand News
TAT to honour 100 top tourism businesses for excellence and sustainability Thailand Travel

TAT to honour 100 top tourism businesses for excellence and sustainability

12 seconds ago
Thai sailors battle for glory in Sattahip showdown Pattaya News

Thai sailors battle for glory in Sattahip showdown

7 minutes ago
Ceiling panels crush driver in fatal Phatthalung truck crash Thailand News

Ceiling panels crush driver in fatal Phatthalung truck crash

36 minutes ago
Bangkok tests mobile alert system for emergency warnings Bangkok News

Bangkok tests mobile alert system for emergency warnings

48 minutes ago
Khon Kaen ICU called &#8216;slaughterhouse&#8217;, complaint filed Thailand News

Khon Kaen ICU called ‘slaughterhouse’, complaint filed

1 hour ago
Thunderstorms and strong winds to hit 50 Thai provinces Thailand News

Thunderstorms and strong winds to hit 50 Thai provinces

1 hour ago
Deadly ‘Labubu’ drug kills 2 after Songkran party Thailand News

Deadly ‘Labubu’ drug kills 2 after Songkran party

18 hours ago
Phuket rakes in billions but begs for budget help Phuket News

Phuket rakes in billions but begs for budget help

18 hours ago
Rayong locals affected by pollution and flood from illegal land filling Thailand News

Rayong locals affected by pollution and flood from illegal land filling

18 hours ago
&#8216;Someone will pay&#8217;: Arrests looming over Bangkok building collapse Bangkok News

‘Someone will pay’: Arrests looming over Bangkok building collapse

18 hours ago
Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video) Phuket News

Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video)

18 hours ago
4 Indian nationals rescued from kidnapping gang in Bangkok Bangkok News

4 Indian nationals rescued from kidnapping gang in Bangkok

18 hours ago
Songkran crowds pour 1 billion baht into Thai economy Thailand News

Songkran crowds pour 1 billion baht into Thai economy

18 hours ago
Quake-hit Bangkok site turns crime scene as 2 more bodies found Bangkok News

Quake-hit Bangkok site turns crime scene as 2 more bodies found

18 hours ago
Thailand prepares final strategy for Deep South peace Thailand News

Thailand prepares final strategy for Deep South peace

19 hours ago
Drunk pickup driver crashes into family and blocks medical aid Thailand News

Drunk pickup driver crashes into family and blocks medical aid

19 hours ago
Bangkok set for major law shake-up after 40 years Bangkok News

Bangkok set for major law shake-up after 40 years

19 hours ago
Rescued pit bull mauls Thai woman who gave dog second chance Thailand News

Rescued pit bull mauls Thai woman who gave dog second chance

19 hours ago
Thai man to sue police after wrongful arrest for attempted murder Thailand News

Thai man to sue police after wrongful arrest for attempted murder

19 hours ago
Byte me: Thai online sellers plug into AI revolution to boost cash Business News

Byte me: Thai online sellers plug into AI revolution to boost cash

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai hotels thrive during Songkran with strategic pricing Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai hotels thrive during Songkran with strategic pricing

20 hours ago
EC Markets consolidates its global footprint with strategic expansions Finance

EC Markets consolidates its global footprint with strategic expansions

20 hours ago
Thai woman strangles baby with electric wire after row with boyfriend Thailand News

Thai woman strangles baby with electric wire after row with boyfriend

20 hours ago
Bank of Thailand seeks new governor as Sethaput&#8217;s term ends Thailand News

Bank of Thailand seeks new governor as Sethaput’s term ends

20 hours ago
License to bill: Thailand gives green light to trio of virtual banks Business News

License to bill: Thailand gives green light to trio of virtual banks

20 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 19, 2025
55 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Bangkok tests mobile alert system for emergency warnings

Bangkok tests mobile alert system for emergency warnings

48 minutes ago
Khon Kaen ICU called &#8216;slaughterhouse&#8217;, complaint filed

Khon Kaen ICU called ‘slaughterhouse’, complaint filed

1 hour ago
Thunderstorms and strong winds to hit 50 Thai provinces

Thunderstorms and strong winds to hit 50 Thai provinces

1 hour ago
Deadly ‘Labubu’ drug kills 2 after Songkran party

Deadly ‘Labubu’ drug kills 2 after Songkran party

18 hours ago