Thai sailors battle for glory in Sattahip showdown

Thailand’s future Olympians are making serious waves off the coast of Chon Buri, as the Thailand National Sailing Championship 2025 enters its penultimate day with thrilling performances, tight finishes, and international rivalry on the high seas.

Yesterday, April 18, the fifth day of the prestigious regatta, 229 athletes battled across multiple classes under near-perfect sailing conditions. With clear skies, moderate winds of 7–14 knots, and one-metre-high waves, Dongtan Bay in Sattahip proved to be the ideal battleground for these seafaring stars.

Held from April 14 to 19, the championship features 211 sailboats and a growing list of standout competitors — many of whom are eyeing spots on future national teams.

In the hotly contested Optimist class, young Thai sailor Sarawit Naksuk, representing the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, is currently leading with 18 net points after eight races. Close behind is teammate Phailin Charoenphon with 22 net points, keeping the race wide open.

The ILCA 4 class saw three races on the day, bringing the total to nine. Thailand’s Parin Suppying continues to dominate, holding the top spot with 21 net points.

In the ILCA 6 class, also at nine races, Noppatsorn Khunboonchan has taken the lead with 15 net points, representing the Yacht Racing Association with composure and consistency.

For the ILCA 7 class, a fierce contest is unfolding. Worawong Ratcharattanarak from the Naval Academy Sailing Club is steering into first place with 16 net points, chased by Bowonnan Chanram of the Yacht Racing Association (19 points) and Htet Lin Zaw of Myanmar (22 points).

The 420 class is proving to be a crowd-pleaser. Thailand’s duo Pitiphum Charoenphon and Worakarn Suksriklom are leading with just 8 net points after nine races. In second are Nor Asma Balqis binti Rosli and Hadif Muayyad bin Mohd Husni from Malaysia with 16 points, while India’s Eklavya Batham and Akshat Kumar Dohare hold third with 30 points, reported The Pattaya News.

With just one day remaining, all eyes are on Dongtan Bay as the final races determine who will hoist the national title and who will go home dreaming of redemption. Stay tuned — it’s going to be a dramatic finish.