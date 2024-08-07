Thai AirAsia launches new route from Tiruchi to Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

Thai AirAsia will be launching direct flights from southern India’s Tiruchirappalli (also known as Tiruchi) to Bangkok, starting September 21. This move not only expands the airline’s network but also strengthens its foothold in the Indian market.

The new service will operate thrice a week, offering flights in the Bangkok-Tiruchi-Bangkok sector on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight will depart from Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok at 8.30pm and arrive at Tiruchi International Airport at 10.35pm India local time (12.05am Bangkok time). On the return leg, it will leave Tiruchi at 11.05pm India local time (12.35am Bangkok time) and touch down in Bangkok at 4.15am local time.

Kishore Kumar Nunavath, Manager of Sales for South India at AirAsia, recently held a meeting with travel partners and agents in Tiruchi to discuss the upcoming services.

“We wanted to ensure our travel agents are well-informed about this exciting new route.”

This new addition to Tiruchi’s international connectivity complements the airport’s existing routes. Tiruchi International Airport currently offers daily flights to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Colombo, Dubai, and Sharjah. Additionally, there are biweekly and weekly flights to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Muscat, and Jeddah, serviced by various airlines, reported The Hindu.

In related news, AirAsia Thailand unveiled new direct flight routes from Phuket to Chennai and Kolkata, promising seamless travel to paradise from two of India’s major cities. Starting from October 27, these flights will offer travellers a convenient gateway to Phuket’s pristine beaches, vibrant cultural scenes, and delectable seafood.

The Chennai-Phuket route will operate thrice weekly, while the Kolkata-Phuket connection will take off daily.

In other news, at India’s Cochin International Airport, a passenger’s fake bomb threat wreaked havoc, delaying Thai Lion Air flight SL211 and leading to the individual’s arrest. The drama unfolded today during a routine security check before the flight’s departure to Thailand.