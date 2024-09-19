China: Japanese boy fatally stabbed near school

Photo courtesy of WOWK 13 News

In a shocking incident that has left communities reeling, a 10 year old Japanese boy was fatally stabbed near his school in southern China, dying just a day later. The boy, a student at the prestigious Shenzhen Japanese School, succumbed to his injuries today, September 19, according to Japanese officials.

The boy’s attacker, a 44 year old man identified as Zhong, was arrested at the scene. The motive behind this horrific crime remains unclear but growing concerns are being raised about rising nationalist violence against foreigners in China.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida branded the attack as “extremely despicable.” He further revealed that Tokyo has strongly urged Beijing for swift answers. Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed his and assured that an investigation is ongoing.

“China expresses its regret and sadness that this kind of unfortunate incident occurred.”

The boy, who had a Japanese father and a Chinese mother, was attacked just one day before the anniversary of the Mukden Incident, a historical flashpoint in 1931 where a false flag event staged by the Japanese military as a pretext for the invasion of Manchuria, that ignited the 14-year Sino-Japanese war.

Some speculate that the stabbing may have been fuelled by deep-rooted anti-Japanese sentiment, as nationalist tensions have been on the rise.

Earlier in the year, a Japanese mother and her child were also targeted in China, sparking fears of increasing violence, reported BBC News.

Japan’s former ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, claimed the tragedy was a “result of long years of anti-Japan education.”

