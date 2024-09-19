Governor’s plan to transform Bangkok’s crumbling footpaths

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:48, 19 September 2024| Updated: 17:48, 19 September 2024
Governor's plan to transform Bangkok's crumbling footpaths
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has taken matters into his own hands, rolling up his sleeves to personally inspect the chaotic renovation of Lat Phrao Road’s battered footpaths.

The governor visited the busy Lat Phrao intersection on Tuesday, September 17, where a 20-kilometre overhaul is underway, aimed at bringing the pavements up to scratch. Years of neglect, due to the Yellow Line MRT construction, water pipe installations, and various other projects, have left the paths in disrepair, making life miserable for locals.

“The sidewalks have been in poor condition for too long.”

Chadchart acknowledged the frustration of Bangkokians who have been dodging potholes, construction debris, and crumbling pavement for years.

Related news

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority’s ongoing project to relocate power lines underground has only added to the chaos. But the 58 year old city chief is on a mission to make things right. The renovation, which has been in progress for five days, promises to transform the footpaths into a safe, walkable space, incorporating Universal Design principles to ensure accessibility for everyone.

“Construction materials must be organised carefully, and manhole covers need to be securely placed to avoid hazards.”

The governor also called for clear separation between pedestrian areas and construction zones, so residents can navigate the streets without fear.

Chadchart admitted that the disruption would be a headache for the public, but assured everyone that by early 2025, the new sidewalks would be worth the wait, promising a smoother, safer, and more pleasant walking experience for all, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, the age-old saga of Bangkok’s bustling streets versus its iconic street stalls continues, with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) at the forefront of a new regulation to solve the decade-long issue of street stalls encroaching on pedestrian paths.

In other news, a sinkhole on Chaeng Watthana Road near the Ministry of Justice in Lak Si district caused significant traffic disruptions.

