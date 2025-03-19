Pattaya takraw players forced to practice in darkness

Residents and athletes are in the dark, literally, at a local sports facility in Chon Buri, where the lack of lighting has left players stranded in the shadows. The Nong Pla Lai Takraw Group is urgently calling on Thai officials to fix the issue, which has made night-time training impossible and raised safety concerns.

In a recent complaint, 31 year old Natthaphong Bunmoe, a representative of the Nong Pla Lai Takraw Group, highlighted the growing frustration of local athletes who rely on the field at Nong Pla Lai Subdistrict Municipality Health Park for their evening practice sessions.

Since December last year, the group of 12 takraw players has used the park’s sports field for their training, but without functioning lights, we are unable to continue after dark, added Natthaphong.

“It’s been difficult for us and for the local youth who use the field for exercise. The park is a public space meant to promote health and fitness, but without lights, it’s left unused and unsafe at night.”

The Nong Pla Lai Health Park underwent renovations with a budget of over 18 million baht, funded by the Chon Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation. However, despite the significant investment, the field remains without lighting, rendering it virtually unusable after sunset.

The situation has sparked outrage among locals, who worry that the lack of facilities could soon cause the park to fall into disuse, wasting taxpayer money.

Takraw, also known as sepak takraw, is a fast-paced sport where players use their feet, knees, chest, and head to keep a rattan ball in the air, sending it over a net much like volleyball.

Known for its acrobatic and athletic nature, takraw is widely played across Southeast Asia, and the Nong Pla Lai group is no exception. However, the absence of lighting at their practice venue is now putting a halt to their training, reported The Pattaya News.

The local community is calling for immediate action from the responsible agencies to install proper lighting, ensuring that the sports field serves its intended purpose.