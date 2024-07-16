TAT unveils 2025 plan to boost tourism

Photo courtesy of TAT News

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) unveiled its 2025 marketing plan to revitalise Thai tourism. The annual TAT Strategic Direction conference was a star-studded affair, featuring Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports H.E. Sermsak Pongpanit, and TAT’s Chairperson of the Board Natthriya Thaweevong.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool declared that recognising 2025 as another challenging year, TAT will be putting its best efforts into driving demand and shaping supply to accelerate Thailand’s tourism ecosystem.

Aiming for a 7.5% surge in tourism revenue, TAT is targeting an ambitious 39 million international visitors and over 205 million domestic trips. This grand plan includes Thai Charms and Hidden Gem Cities to lure travellers, alongside five must-do activities: Must Taste (Thai food), Must Try (Muay Thai), Must Buy (Thai fashion and local products), Must Seek (new destinations), and Must See (Thai festivals).

Internationally, the focus is on 23 key markets, aspiring to elevate 13 of these to the seven-digit visitor mark. TAT plans to increase flight routes, both regular and charter, to boost accessibility. The strategy will tap into the popularity of Thai media content among global fandoms, and market segmentation will target new-gen travellers from China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

In a special nod to the Chinese market, 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese relations. Expect grand celebrations, high-profile influencer visits, and enticing promotions to attract Chinese tourists.

For long-haul markets, efforts will focus on quality leisure travellers from Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and America. New market areas will be explored to promote Thailand’s diverse tourism offerings.

Domestically, TAT will inspire Thais to explore their homeland with the Create Your Great Moment Now campaign, highlighting local events, festivals, and sub-culture experiences across the country’s five regions.

The iconic Amazing Thailand brand will shine brighter in 2025, with a strong emphasis on sustainable tourism. TAT’s Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs) STAR Rating System and other projects will push for international recognition and sustainability, reported TAT News.