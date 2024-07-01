Thai Airways launches new routes to Milan and Oslo

Picture courtesy of Pixabay from pexels.com

Thai Airways International Public Co., Ltd. announced the inauguration of two new flight routes to Milan, Italy, and Oslo, Norway, starting tomorrow. The launch ceremony took place at Suvarnabhumi International Airport’s departure hall.

Chairman of the Rehabilitation Plan Executive Committee of Thai Airways, Piyasawat Amranand, revealed that the airline resumed flights to these European destinations, aiming to accommodate increasing passenger demand. The new routes will also enhance connectivity between Thailand and other Asia-Pacific regions to major European cities through the Star Alliance network.

Thai Airways is committed to providing a seamless travel experience between these regions. During the ceremony, passengers received commemorative gifts at the boarding gate lounge.

The new Bangkok-Milan route will operate daily. Flight TG940 departs Bangkok at 12.40am and arrives in Milan at 7.35am local time. The return flight, TG941, leaves Milan at 2.05pm local time and lands in Bangkok at 5.55am the next day.

Similarly, the Bangkok-Oslo route will also operate daily. Flight TG954 leaves Bangkok at 12.55am and arrives in Oslo at 7.25am local time. The return flight, TG955, departs Oslo at 2.15pm local time and arrives in Bangkok at 6.15am the next day.

Passengers can find more information, check flight schedules, and book tickets on the Thai Airways website, through their sales offices, or by contacting the THAI Contact Center, which operates 24/7, said Piyasawat.

“The resumption of these routes is significant for Thai Airways as it not only meets the travel demands of our passengers but also strengthens our network in Europe.”

Cultural experiences

The reintroduction of these routes is expected to boost tourism and business travel between Thailand and Europe. Milan, known as a global fashion and design capital, attracts numerous tourists and business travellers alike. Oslo, the capital of Norway, offers rich cultural experiences and stunning natural landscapes.

Passengers on these flights will benefit from the extensive Star Alliance network, ensuring smooth connections to various destinations across Europe. This strategic move by Thai Airways underscores its commitment to enhancing passenger convenience and expanding its global reach.

The timing of these new routes is also strategic, aligning with the peak travel season in Europe. This move is expected to attract both leisure and business travellers, offering them more options and flexibility, said Piyasawat.

“We are thrilled to offer our passengers new travel opportunities and look forward to welcoming them on board our new routes to Milan and Oslo.”

The airline’s decision to introduce these routes is part of its broader strategy to recover and expand its operations post-pandemic. Thai Airways has been actively working on its rehabilitation plan to restore its financial health and operational efficiency.

Thai Airways has always been dedicated to providing the best service to our passengers, and these new routes are a testament to our ongoing efforts referred by Piyasawat.

The launch of these routes signifies a new chapter for Thai Airways, as it continues to rebuild and strengthen its position in the global aviation market. Passengers can expect the same high level of service and hospitality that Thai Airways is known for, along with the added convenience of new travel options.

For more details on flight schedules, ticket reservations, and other inquiries, passengers are encouraged to visit the Thai Airways website or contact their local sales offices. The THAI Contact Center is also available around the clock for assistance, reported Khaosod.