Phuket vies to host 2025 InterPride World Conference

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket is gearing up to compete for the opportunity to host the 2025 InterPride World Conference, with local officials affirming the island province’s readiness.

Governor Sophon Suwannarat led a ceremony for the Pride & Equality Phuket memorandum of understanding alongside representatives from both public and private sectors. The agreement, aimed at promoting gender equality, includes raising awareness about gender inclusivity, protecting LGBTQ+ community members, and reducing gender discrimination.

Phuket is set to compete against Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen for the chance to host this prestigious event. The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is scheduled to announce its decision tomorrow. The selected Thai province will then face off against other global sites, with the final decision to be revealed at this year’s conference in Medellin, Colombia in October.

The InterPride World Conference, an annual five-day event attended by 700 to 800 participants from 70 countries, focuses on the state of LGBTQ+ movements and the exchange of experiences in achieving gender equality. The event is anticipated to generate up to 1.1 billion baht for the host country.

Governor Sophon expressed confidence that Phuket would be chosen by TCEB, citing the province’s preparedness to host gender-inclusive events. He pointed to the successful Pride Month activities in June, including significant events on June 9 and June 29, as evidence of the organisers’ readiness. These events not only showcased Phuket’s organisational capabilities but also brought substantial income to the island, as LGBTQ+ visitors are known for their high spending power.

Since its inception in 1982, the InterPride World Conference has predominantly been hosted in Europe and North America, with no Asian venues to date. If selected, Phuket would mark a significant milestone as the first Asian location to host the conference, reported Phuket News.

