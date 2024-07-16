BREAKING: 6 Vietnamese nationals found dead at hotel in Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 22:26, 16 July 2024| Updated: 22:33, 16 July 2024
Six Vietnamese nationals mysteriously died today at a luxury hotel in Bangkok after allegedly drinking tea and coffee mixed with poison. Police believe there may be a seventh Vietnamese but that individual has not been located.

The deaths of the six foreigners were reported to the Metropolitan Police Bureau at approximately 7.30pm today, July 16. They were reportedly found lifeless in the same room on the sixth floor of the luxury hotel near the Ratchaprasong intersection.

The name of the hotel has not yet been confirmed, but some news agencies reported that it was the five-star Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel.

According to a report on Brick Info TV, they were scheduled to check out today, and all of their belongings were packed up ready to leave.

Several Thai news agencies initially reported that all of the foreigners had died in a shooting. However, police later confirmed that there were no traces of fighting or struggling found at the scene.

The Commander of the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Teeradate Thammasutee, arrived at the scene at about 8.30pm. Teeradate reported that all of the deceased were Vietnamese nationals, and two of them also held American citizenship.

They are identified as below:

  • Sherine Chong (56 years old)

  • Hung Dang Van (55 years old)

  • Thi Nguyen Phuong Lan (47 years old)

  • Hong Pham Thanh (49 years old)

  • Dinh Tran Phu (37 years old)

  • Thi Nguyen Phuong (46 years old)

According to Teeradate, police suspected that the victims were poisoned, as leftover tea and coffee were found at the scene. However, officers will transfer the bodies to the Police General Hospital for a thorough autopsy.

Regarding the motive for the murders, officers believe it might be related to a business or personal conflict among the deceased. Another possibility is that the deaths were a sacrifice to some cult.

The Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Torsak Sukvimol, arrived at the scene at about 8.30pm. According to Torsak, each Vietnamese individual arrived in Thailand at different times and entered the country on tourist visas.

The investigation into the cause and motive of their deaths continues.

More to follow.

