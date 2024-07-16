Controversial sea bridge to Koh Samui stirs debate

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The hotly-debated sea bridge connecting the Thai mainland to the paradise island of Koh Samui is one step closer to reality. The second phase of public hearings for this ambitious project kicked off in Surat Thani province yesterday, July 15, setting the stage for a project that promises to revolutionise travel to one of Thailand’s most beloved holiday spots.

Set to span 37 kilometres with a jaw-dropping 25-kilometre stretch over the shimmering Gulf of Thailand, the toll bridge aims to bolster connectivity between Don Sak in Surat Thani and Khanom. The precise endpoints of this colossal structure are pegged in Khanom district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Taling Ngam subdistrict on Koh Samui.

Public consultations are lined up from July 15 to 17 across Koh Samui, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Surat Thani, focusing on the bridge’s proposed location. The initial round of hearings has already whittled down the options from seven potential sites, and now the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is moving full steam ahead.

“This is a transformative project for the region. We’re committed to ensuring that the voices of local communities are heard throughout the development process.”

The project includes three rounds of public meetings, set to conclude in October of the following year. Initially slated for a 2028 start, construction has now been pushed back to 2029, with completion anticipated by 2033, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, Thailand has cemented its status as a premier travel destination, sweeping the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024. Koh Samui has been crowned the Best Island in the Asia Pacific, while Samui Airport secured a commendable fourth place among the region’s best airports. Bangkok also emerged victorious, being named the Best City in the Asia Pacific.

